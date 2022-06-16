Thursday 16 Jun 2022 @ 13:38
Civil Service
Printable version

Civil Service Awards 2022: Nominations are now open!

Blog posted by: , 15 June 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil ServiceA Skilled Civil ServiceAn Ambitious Civil ServiceAn Innovative Civil Service.

Civil Service Awards 2021

We’re looking for the best of the best of civil servants, the crème de la crème and the people’s pick - which means we want your nominations!

The clock is ticking! On 8 June, the Civil Service launched its annual search to find, honour and celebrate the finest civil servants, individuals and teams, but we can’t do it alone - we need your help.

This year, there are 13 categories including Rising Star, Cabinet Secretary’s Outstanding Leader and Science and Innovation. The star-studded lineup of Category Champions  includes Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Antonia Romeo, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and Civil Service Chief Operating Officer Alex Chisholm, among many other big hitters.

Civil Service Awards winners 2021

Record nominations

Last year, the CS Awards attracted a record haul of nominations. Now, organisers are hoping to surpass this success and give the judges a tough task when drawing up their shortlists of runners and riders. The awards ceremony will take place at Lancaster House in December.

Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary Alex Chisholm, a staunch supporter of the awards, said:

“It’s so important every year to take the chance to really celebrate the best that happens across the Civil Service. Every day people come to work and give their best. At this time of year, we have a chance to put people in front of the cameras and say, ‘You are our heroes!’”

But don’t just take our word for it. We asked some of last year’s winners if they had a message for any civil servant considering a nomination. Here’s what they said.

Click here for the full blog post

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/civil-service

Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2022/06/15/civil-service-awards-2022-nominations-are-now-open/

Share this article

Latest News from
Civil Service

Inside Policy: Operation Warm Welcome

14/06/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Rabia Nasimi, Research and Insights Lead, Afghan Resettlement Team, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 13 June 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.

Making caring visible, valued and supported

07/06/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary and Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy, Food Standards Agency, 06 June 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.

How wonder of workplace adjustments made life easier

20/05/2022 09:20:00

Blog potsed by: Kerry Twort, 18 May 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Loneliness isn't always obvious

10/05/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Simone Filiaci, 09 May 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Secret Art of Blogging

05/05/2022 15:10:00

Blog posted by: Lorraine McBride, Editor of the Civil Service Blog Channel, 04 May 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Inside Policy: Helping school leaders and teachers thrive

26/04/2022 13:20:00

Blog posted by: Katie Tyson and Amy Collins, 26 April 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, Better policymaking.

Moscow will be irritated by the stridency of UK’s support for Ukraine and might contemplate singling it out for specific action. How prepared are Whitehall and the public for retaliation, and how would allies react?

22/04/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Emma Latham, 21 April 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

Great disability debate

20/04/2022 12:20:00

Blog posted by: Lorraine Pereira, 13 April 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

 

ICYMI: Round up of blogs from Week of Winners

12/04/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Civil Service Blog Team, 11 April 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

Smart Places & Communities 2022