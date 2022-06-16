Civil Service Awards 2022: Nominations are now open!

Blog posted by: Lorraine McBride, Editor of the Civil Service Blog Channel, 15 June 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

We’re looking for the best of the best of civil servants, the crème de la crème and the people’s pick - which means we want your nominations!

The clock is ticking! On 8 June, the Civil Service launched its annual search to find, honour and celebrate the finest civil servants, individuals and teams, but we can’t do it alone - we need your help.

This year, there are 13 categories including Rising Star, Cabinet Secretary’s Outstanding Leader and Science and Innovation. The star-studded lineup of Category Champions includes Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Antonia Romeo, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and Civil Service Chief Operating Officer Alex Chisholm, among many other big hitters.

Record nominations

Last year, the CS Awards attracted a record haul of nominations. Now, organisers are hoping to surpass this success and give the judges a tough task when drawing up their shortlists of runners and riders. The awards ceremony will take place at Lancaster House in December.

Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary Alex Chisholm, a staunch supporter of the awards, said:

“It’s so important every year to take the chance to really celebrate the best that happens across the Civil Service. Every day people come to work and give their best. At this time of year, we have a chance to put people in front of the cameras and say, ‘You are our heroes!’”

But don’t just take our word for it. We asked some of last year’s winners if they had a message for any civil servant considering a nomination. Here’s what they said.

