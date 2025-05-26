FDA
|Printable version
Civil service pay award demonstrates government has “failed to grasp the nettle of fundamental reform”
The government has published its Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance alongside a Written Ministerial Statement confirming the government’s decision to accept the recommendations of the SSRB.
The Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance 2025 to 2026 allows departments to make average pay awards up to 3.25% with an additional 0.5% available to address low pay, target needed skills and incentives for those who contribute towards a ‘productive and agile state’.
Parliamentary Secretary to the Cabinet Office Georgia Gould has also published a Written Ministerial Statement confirming the government’s decision to accept the recommendations of the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) – that all members of the senior civil service should receive a 3.25% increase.
In response, FDA Assistant General Secretary Lauren Crowley said: “Whilst we welcome the decision of the government to honour the recommendations of the pay review bodies and we recognise the constraints on public finances, this year’s civil service pay award falls short of inflation and is one of the lowest across the entire public sector. Once again, we’re tinkering around the edges of civil service pay because the government has failed to grasp the nettle of fundamental reform.
“This government has set out its ambition to rewire the state, yet by refusing to address the long term and systemic issues within civil service pay, they are compounding the challenge of recruiting and retaining the talent needed in areas such as digital and artificial intelligence to deliver the government’s own agenda.
“While pay in rest of the public sector, including the senior civil service, is driven by recommendations made by pay review bodies, the decision on pay for the majority of civil servants is a political choice. This is a choice made solely by ministers who deliberately ignore all of the evidence highlighting how civil service salaries continue to fall behind comparable jobs.
“This is why the FDA continues to call for an independent pay review body for all civil service grades, which will depoliticise civil service pay and prioritise long-term reform and delivery.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/civil-service-pay-award-demonstrates-government-has-failed-to-grasp-the-nettle-of-fundamental-reform/
Latest News from
FDA
ADC 2025: Penman says civil servants are “hungry for reform”20/05/2025 10:25:00
At the union’s Annual Delegate Conference delegates heard from guest speakers FDA General Secretary Dave Penman, journalist Lewis Goodall, and Cabinet Office minister Georgia Gould.
FDA delegation attends TUC Black Workers’ Conference 202530/04/2025 10:25:00
In April, the 2025 TUC Black Workers’ Conference took place at Congress House in London, attended by a delegation of FDA members.
The right to contribute: FDA Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme helps refugees enter civil service10/04/2025 14:10:00
The FDA’s Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme has been working alongside social enterprise Third Wave to help refugees find positions within the civil service. Tom Nathan speaks to both mentors and mentees about what they gained from the experience.
Hybrid working: Led by evidence, not headlines09/04/2025 11:10:00
Tom Nathan shares the findings and recommendations of the FDA’s recent report on ‘The future of office working in the civil service’.
FDA response to PAC report on Major Capital Projects: Ministers need to take responsibility07/04/2025 16:20:00
FDA response to PAC report on Major Capital Projects: Ministers need to take responsibility (04 April 2025).
Government’s plans for civil service reform “lack substance”, says FDA11/03/2025 14:10:00
The FDA has criticised the government’s rhetoric surrounding the announcement of a series of civil service reforms – on performance-based pay, fast track exits for underperformers, and performance management – by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.
Northern Ireland AGM: A growing Section going from strength to strength19/02/2025 15:10:00
The FDA was delighted to welcome members from its Northern Ireland Section to this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), featuring a keynote address from former Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) Sir David Sterling.
Don’t use civil servants as scapegoats for overspend in Northern Ireland12/02/2025 16:25:00
FDA National Officer for Northern Ireland Robert Murtagh has challenged claims that senior civil servants were to blame for a projected £2.45 billion overspend in major capital projects.
FDA challenges “political rhetoric” over reports senior officials could be dismissed if they fail to make efficiency cuts10/02/2025 14:10:00
The FDA has criticised the political rhetoric around the government’s updated performance management framework for the senior civil service, which was announced in The Times under the headline ‘Find efficiency savings or risk the sack, civil servants told’.