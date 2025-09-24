Civil Service staff networks to only meet outside working hours and have all events signed off by senior managers

New rules have been issued to all Civil Service staff networks to ensure their activities remain within the Civil Service Code.

Civil Service staff networks can support staff in a number of areas and support a productive working environment.

However, Ministers and Civil Service leaders have been concerned by recent reports of inappropriate events being conducted by some networks in the Civil Service.

The new guidance states that all events must now be signed off by a senior civil servant before preparations even begin. The changes also make clear that events should always take place outside working hours, unless they directly benefit the organisation, such as learning and development – in these instances sign off from an individual’s line manager is required to attend the event.

The rules also re-confirm that all networks must remain impartial at all times and must not attempt to influence government policy in any way - as already set out in the Civil Service Code.

Any employees who breach the Civil Service Code, including in relation to network activity, may be subject to disciplinary action. Under the guidance, network activity may be suspended or ceased if networks do not comply with the new rules

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds, yesterday said:

We are taking action to prevent inappropriate uses of networks in the Civil Service. While the vast majority of networks and their events are run within the rules, this new guidance delivers clarity. It will ensure all network members and leaders are aware of the need to remain impartial at all times and fulfil the expected behaviours set out in the civil service code.

Alongside new rules on events, the guidance provides further clarity to all networks to ensure any activities, communications or meetings comply with the Civil Service Code. The code sets out that all civil servants must act impartially and with integrity - putting the obligations of public service above any personal interests.

The guidance also provides further clarity for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) networks specifically. Including the need to promote all view points equally, and ensure their role - to promote equality and inclusion in the Civil Service for everyone - is not lost in pursuit of a particular issue.

The new guidance ensures that all networks have a better understanding of their obligations under the Civil Service Code, ensuring they can continue to operate effectively, and fulfil their intended purpose.