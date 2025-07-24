CivTech 11 launched

Innovative and ambitious companies tasked with driving public sector innovation.

Unlocking the cultural and economic potential of the Gaelic language is one of eight new public sector challenges tech companies are being invited to tackle in a new round of the CivTech, the Scottish Government’s business accelerator.

Other challenges to feature in this year’s programme include reducing teacher workload and improving living and working conditions for people living with musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis.

Entrepreneurs and companies selected to enter CivTech 11 will have the opportunity to develop their concepts on CivTech’s world class accelerator and secure contracts to turn their solutions into full commercial products.

More than 100 companies have passed through the Accelerator phase of CivTech since it launched in 2016, with more than 400 jobs and every pound of public investment leveraging five times as much in private funding.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:

“Innovation is the backbone of our economy and our society. Where there are problems and challenges, there are solutions to be harnessed by tapping into the creativity and ingenuity of the start-up community and capitalising on rapidly-evolving technology such as AI.

“Now in its tenth year, CivTech has had a hugely positive impact on public sector services and beyond, with solutions ranging from a digital communication roll-out that could save the taxpayer £100 million a year, to products and services improving lives and prospects across healthcare, education and key front-line services.

“Success rates for the companies and products developed are very high with some 80% of the products created through the programme in use, far surpassing the average private sector accelerator rates. I look forward to another round of the programme continuing to revolutionise our public services while giving our brightest business minds the support and encouragement to develop their business ideas.”

Background

A list of CivTech 11 Challenges are available on the CivTech website. Applications are open until 2 September.

CivTech 11 air a chur air bhog

Cothrom do chompanaidhean ùr-ghnàthach agus àrd-amasach a bhith a’ stiùireadh ùr-ghnàthachadh san roinn phoblaich

Tha Riaghaltas na h-Alba a’ tabhann cothrom do chompanaidhean teicneolais a bhith a’ toirt làn-chomasan eaconamach agus cultarail na Gàidhlig gu buil. Tha seo mar aon de dh’ochd dùbhlain anns an roinn phoblaich a tha an Riaghaltas a’ cur mu choinneamh chompanaidhean teicneolais sa chuairt as ùire aig CivTech, iomairt an Riaghaltais gus gnothachasan a luathachadh.

Am measg nan dùbhlan eile a bhios mar phàirt de phrògram na bliadhna seo tha a bhith a’ lùghdachadh uallach-obrach thidsearan agus a bhith a’ cur ri math beatha is obrach do dhaoine a tha a’ fulaing chùisean co-cheangailte ri fèithean is cnàmhan, leithid siataig.

Gheibh luchd-tionnsgain agus companaidhean a tha air an taghadh gus pàirt a ghabhail ann an CivTech 11 an cothrom am beachdan a leasachadh ’s iad a’ dol an sàs anns a’ phrògram luathachaidh aig CivTech – prògram a tha cliùiteach aig ìre na cruinne. Bidh cothrom aca cuideachd cùmhnantan a ghlèidheadh leis an tèid na fuasglaidhean aca ullachadh mar bhatharan coimeirsealta.

Tha còrr air 100 companaidh air dol tro ìre Luathachaidh CivTech bhon a thòisich e ann an 2016. Às an seo tha còrr air 400 cosnadh air tighinn is gach not de thasgadh-airgid poblach a’ tarraing a chòig uimhir de mhaoineachadh prìobhaideach.

Thuirt am Ministear airson Gnothachas, Ridseard Lochhead:

“’S e ùr-ghnàthachadh bun-stèidh na h-eaconamaidh againn is ar comainn-shòisealta. Far a bheil trioblaidean agus dùbhlain, lorgar fuasglaidhean tro bhith a’ piobrachadh nan comasan cruthachail is innleachdach aig coimhearsnachd nan companaidhean ùr-thòiseachaidh agus tro bhith a’ toirt brath air teicneolas a tha ag atharrachadh aig astar, leithid AI.

“Anns an deicheamh bliadhna aige a-nis, tha fìor dheagh bhuaidh air a bhith aig CivTech air seirbheisean san roinn phoblaich is roinnean eile. Mar eisimpleirean den seo chìthear fuasglaidhean leithid dòigh ùr gus a bhith a’ cur an sàs conaltradh didseatach a b’ urrainn £100 millean de chìsean a shàbhaladh gach bliadhna, agus cuideachd bathar agus seirbheisean a chuireas ri math agus cothroman beatha ann an cùram-slàinte, foghlam agus prìomh sheirbheisean poblach.

“Tha ìre soirbheachaidh nan compaidhean is batharan a chaidh a leasachadh gu math àrd le 80% de na batharan a chaidh a chruthachadh leis a’ phrògram air an cur gu feum. ’S e seo àireamh pìos math nas àirde na chìthear sa chumantas le ìrean luathachaidh san roinn phrìobhaidich. Tha mi a’ dèanamh fiughar ri bhith a’ faicinn cuairt eile den phrògram a bhios a’ leantainn ann a bhith a’ toirt cruth-atharrachadh air ar seirbheisean poblach agus cuideachd a’ toirt na taice agus misneachd don luchd-gnothachais as glice againn a bhith a’ leasachadh an cuid shmuaintean.

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

Tha liosta de Dhùbhlain CivTech 11 ri fhaotainn air làrach-lìn CivTech. Bidh tagraidhean fosgailte gu 2 Sultain.