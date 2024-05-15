Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cladding Remediation Bill passed
New powers to tackle unsafe cladding.
The Scottish Parliament has unanimously approved legislation giving Scottish Ministers powers to assess and remediate buildings which have unsafe cladding, where consent of the owners cannot be provided.
The Housing (Cladding Remediation) (Scotland) Bill will allow the creation of a Cladding Assurance Register to give homeowners and residents confidence in the assessment and remediation works undertaken on their buildings.
Ministers will also have powers to establish a Responsible Developers Scheme, to support engagement with developers and encourage them to pay for or carry out remediation work.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan said:
“This is a landmark moment in our efforts to make buildings safer and to safeguard homeowners and residents in buildings identified through the remediation programme as having unsafe cladding.
“The unanimous passing of this legislation will allow us to accelerate our work by addressing barriers to assessment and remediation and give homeowners and residents confidence in work carried out.
“The public commitments already made by many of Scotland’s developers to identify, assess and remediate their buildings mean public money can be focused on buildings without a linked developer.”
Background
Single Building Assessment programme: spending information
Background and overview of the Cladding Remediation Programme
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cladding-remediation-bill-passed/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Support for football focused mental wellbeing programme15/05/2024 15:20:00
Health Secretary announces additional £100,000 for the initiative.
Community Energy Generation Growth Fund15/05/2024 13:15:00
£1.5 million to support community projects.
Justice for Post Office Horizon victims14/05/2024 15:05:00
Bill to exonerate wrongly convicted sub-postmasters.
Hate crimes recorded by the police in Scotland, 2022-2314/05/2024 13:05:00
This report presents updated information on the number of hate crimes recorded by the police in Scotland during 2022-23 (along with previously published time series analysis since 2014-15).
More women taking part in breast screening programme14/05/2024 10:05:00
The number of women being tested for breast cancer is at its highest ever level in Scotland.
Farmer payments begin10/05/2024 13:05:00
More than 1,000 sheep farming businesses will receive their share of around £6.6 million from today.
First meeting of new Cabinet10/05/2024 12:05:00
FM John Swinney chairs Cabinet before visits focused on jobs, NHS and transport.
2022-2027 Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture (ENRA) Research Programme Mid-programme Review Report09/05/2024 13:05:00
This report presents the findings of the Mid-programme Review of the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Research Programme 2022 to 2027.
Care in the Digital Age: Delivery Plan 2024-2509/05/2024 12:05:00
Update for 2024-25 to the national Digital Health and Care Strategy's Delivery Plan which describes activities supporting Health Boards, HSCPs, local authorities, primary care, social care, social work, and care providers to offer new or improved services.