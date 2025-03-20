NHS Wales
Clade I mpox no longer considered a high consequence infectious disease
Along with the other public health agencies in the UK, Public Health Wales has confirmed that Clade Ia and Ib mpox will no longer be classified as a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) following a review of available evidence by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens.
The decision has been taken because the evidence related to this clade no longer meets the criteria for an HCID, which includes having a high mortality rate and a lack of available interventions.
It is important to note that the decision does not mean that Clade I mpox no longer has public health consequences, as the World Health Organization (WHO) still classifies the disease as a public health emergency of international concern.
There have been a small number of cases of clade I mpox in the UK to date, and no reported deaths.
There have been no cases of clade I mpox identified in Wales. Vaccination for eligible groups can be accessed via sexual health clinics, visit https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/immunisation-and-vaccines/mpox/ to check if you are eligible.
Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said:
“Public Health Wales, along with our partners in the other UK public health agencies, continually reviews available evidence to ensure that our response to issues is proportionate and effective.
“The advice from the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens, shows that there is firm evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine, along with a low mortality rate.
"However, clade I mpox is still a notifiable disease which requires a public health response and along with our partners we will be doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the infection.
“While mpox infection is mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms including unusual rashes and blisters, a fever and headache, so it’s important people who have travelled to affected countries in Africa remain alert to the risks and seek medical advice if necessary.”
There has been no community transmission of Clade I mpox within the UK and the risk to the population remains low.
Public Health Wales has published the latest Antenatal Screening Wales (ASW) annual report, covering the period from April 2022 to March 2024, highlighting the role of antenatal screening in providing expectant mothers with crucial information about their and their baby’s health.