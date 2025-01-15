Claim what you’re entitled to with free advice and support

With an estimated £2 billion of unclaimed benefits in Wales, a renewed effort is underway to make sure people get the financial support they’re entitled to and maximise their household incomes.

With a £36 million investment from the Welsh Government, free and confidential advice is available to guide people through the claims process through the Single Advice Fund income maximisation services.

This is backed by the Welsh Government’s Claim What’s Yours national benefit take-up campaign which is currently running. Whether it’s applying for Personal Independence Payment, Carer’s Allowance, or Pension Credit, help is available through the Advicelink Cymru Claim What’s Yours helpline for anyone needing assistance with their financial entitlements.

Since its launch in 2020, the Single Advice Fund services helped people across Wales secure £160 million in additional income and wiping out £43.6 million in debts. Last year alone, the Claim What’s Yours helpline, which is funded by the Welsh Government and run by local Citizens Advice services, helped 36,800 people resolve over 120,000 financial, housing, and employment issues.

Dylan Jordan, an adviser at Bridgend Citizens Advice yesterday said:

Many people come to Citizens Advice wanting help but not knowing where to start. We check they're getting the money they are entitled to and any urgent support they need right now. It might be a food parcel, a fuel voucher, or just a bit of help with the cost of school uniforms through the Welsh Government. We will try our best to help you move forward.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:

Ensuring people claim what they are entitled to makes a positive difference to families across Wales. We’re committed to putting money back into people’s pockets. Whether you’re struggling with daily expenses, managing debt, or unsure about what help is available, there is support for you in claiming the financial help you’re entitled to.

The Welsh Government is also working with local authorities and other partners to make the benefits, grants and other payments such as Free School Meals, Schools Essentials Grant and Council Tax Reduction Scheme as simple to claim as they possibly can be. As part of the work to streamline Welsh Benefits, a new £550,000 pilot project with data analytics company, Policy in Practice, is working with 11 local authorities to identify and reach out to people who may not realise they’re eligible for support.

Councillor Anthony Hunt, WLGA spokesperson for Finance yesterday said:

We fully support the Welsh Government’s efforts to help people claim the financial support they’re entitled to. Ensuring that families and individuals get the benefits they’re eligible for can make a real difference, especially during tough times, like the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. By making it simpler for people to access the support they need, we can not only improve the financial well-being of individuals but also strengthen communities across Wales. The WLGA is committed to working with local authorities, community groups, and partners to simplify the claims process and help people understand the support available.

Neath Port Talbot Council have already undertaken work with Policy in Practice, which produced significant income gains in the take up of pension credit.

Advicelink Cymru Claim What’s Yours advisors are ready to help you check your eligibility for extra income and guide you through the claiming process. For free advice, call 0800 702 2020.