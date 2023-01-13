Clare Lombardelli appointed as OECD Chief Economist

Chief Economic Adviser to the Treasury, Clare Lombardelli, has been appointed as the new OECD Chief Economist – the first time a British person has held this role in thirty years.

As OECD Chief Economist, Clare will be working with OECD member countries and partners to confront difficult macroeconomic and structural challenges. She will lead the OECD’s economic work, replacing France’s Laurence Boone, who has held the post since 2018.

Clare has worked in government since 2005, after starting her career as an economist at the Bank of England. During this time her roles have included Principal Private Secretary to the Chancellor, Private Secretary for Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister and Budget Director. She has also worked as a technical adviser for the International Monetary Fund. She will step down from the Treasury after the Spring Budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Clare is an exceptional civil servant – throughout her time in government she has always delivered clear and level-headed advice. Most recently she has led teams at the Treasury to promote sustainable economic growth and setting and implementing fiscal policy. I congratulate Clare on her well-deserved appointment. It’s great to have a Brit in the role and look forward to working with her in the future.

Permanent Secretary to the Treasury James Bowler said:

I’m delighted Clare is being appointed to such a key international role. With her proven economic experience and leadership over almost 20 years in government, she fits the job very well. Clare has been an exceptional Chief Economic Adviser and colleague at the Treasury making a huge contribution under successive Governments and I wish her all the best.

Clare Lombardelli said:

I look forward to taking up my new role, leading the OECD’s economic work to improve policies to benefit people around the world. I have loved my time in the civil service and the Treasury - it has been a huge privilege to work with such talented, dedicated and supportive colleagues as we’ve tackled the UK’s biggest economic challenges.

A recruitment process for Clare’s replacement will be set out shortly by the Treasury.