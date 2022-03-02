National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Clarity needed on housing Ukrainian refugees
Following the Home Secretary's announcement of additional measures to assist Ukrainian refugees, the NRLA calls on the Government to provide landlords with additional guidance on how they can flag the availability of properties which can house individuals or families fleeing the Ukraine confict.
Responding to the Home Secretary’s announcement that 100,000 additional Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to come to the UK, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“The scenes unfolding in Ukraine have been shocking. It is right that the UK provides all the support needed to those fleeing the conflict.
“We urge all private landlords to consider what accommodation they might have available to house those who want to come here. To assist with this, it is vital that the Government swiftly provides details as to how landlords can easily register properties that might be suitable for those who need homes.”
