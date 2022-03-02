Clarity needed on housing Ukrainian refugees

Following the Home Secretary's announcement of additional measures to assist Ukrainian refugees, the NRLA calls on the Government to provide landlords with additional guidance on how they can flag the availability of properties which can house individuals or families fleeing the Ukraine confict.

Responding to the Home Secretary’s announcement that 100,000 additional Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to come to the UK, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said: