Clean Energy Jobs Fair held at Barnsley College

Around 175 school pupils and college students from across South Yorkshire visited the fair to find out about jobs in clean energy.

Energy Secretary and Industry Minister joined by around 175 pupils and students for Clean Energy Jobs Fair at Barnsley College in South Yorkshire during National Apprenticeship Week

Up to 20,000 extra clean energy jobs expected in Yorkshire & the Humber by 2030

Follows the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan to recruit and upskill workers needed for clean energy mission

Around 175 schoolchildren and students attended the government’s second Clean Energy Jobs Fair yesterday (Thursday 12 February), co-hosted by the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Following the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan, the first ever national plan to train and recruit workers needed for the clean energy mission, the jobs fair brought together local businesses, universities and colleges to show students the thousands of opportunities available.

The Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Minister for Industry Chris McDonald and South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard attended the event, held at Barnsley College in South Yorkshire.

Yorkshire is a growing clean energy hub, home to the UK’s largest clean tech sector cluster, where small modular nuclear reactors, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel technologies have been pioneered. Elements of the Rolls-Royce SMR nuclear plants are expected to be developed in Sheffield, with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Centre working with the company on its small modular reactor (SMR) design. The finished plants are expected to power the equivalent of around three million of today’s homes.

Industry and local colleges are already collaborating to train up the next generation of workers in South Yorkshire. Barnsley College opened its groundbreaking Clean Energy Training Centre in December last year, where students will be equipped with the skills to land well-paid, skilled careers in the growing clean energy sector.

Last autumn the government published a comprehensive plan to train up the next generation of clean energy workers. The wider Yorkshire and Humber region is set to benefit from 35,000 clean energy jobs by 2030, an increase of up to 20,000 from 2023.

Clean energy roles offer higher levels of pay, with jobs in wind, nuclear and electricity networks all advertising average salaries of over £50,000, compared to the UK average of £37,000.

Many of these opportunities will be in England’s post-industrial communities, offering young people opportunities to skill-up and earn without having to leave their hometown.

Five new Technical Excellence Colleges will train the next generation of clean energy workers, as part of government’s drive for two-thirds of young people to be in higher-level learning.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

Our commitment to clean power means a new generation of young people can seize opportunities to work in South Yorkshire’s booming clean energy sector, taking up well-paid new careers without having to leave their hometown. Young people are enthusiastic about clean energy jobs, we’ve seen that today with around 175 coming to Barnsley from across South Yorkshire to find out how they can be part of Britain’s clean energy future.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden yesterday said:

The clean energy sector is creating thousands of well-paid jobs in communities across Britain, and we must make sure our young people have the skills to match. Apprenticeships are key to this. This National Apprenticeship Week I’ve seen countless examples of young people taking up the opportunities on their doorstep to earn while they learn, and our Youth Guarantee will expand these opportunities.

Representatives from Rolls-Royce SMR, RWE, Octopus Energy, ITM Power, Equans, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and GeoPura were there to meet students and highlight opportunities for well-paid, clean energy careers in South Yorkshire and beyond.

The fair coincided with National Apprenticeship Week. Current and former apprentices working in clean energy were among those on-hand to advise pupils and students about routes to work in the sector.

Yesterday’s event followed the first Clean Energy Jobs Fair in December, held in Port of Tyne, South Shields, and is the second in a series planned across the country.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister also announced plans to introduce a university clearing-style service to match applicants with vacant apprenticeships opportunities, and a new online portal will bring together information on pay, progression and career advice.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, yesterday said:

South Yorkshire is at the cutting edge of the UK’s new nuclear, hydrogen and sustainable aviation sectors, and we’re proud to be home to the largest clean tech cluster in the country. Those industries will shape the future of our economy, and of our young people too. I refuse to accept a situation where young people growing up in South Yorkshire can’t access the opportunities on their doorstep that will allow them to stay near and go far. There is extraordinary talent in every one of our communities. But it’s only by connecting that talent with the jobs and industries of the future that we give our young people the chance to live up to their full potential. By working together - with the government, employers, educators and our communities - we’re building a cleaner, greener, wealthier and healthier South Yorkshire for everyone.

David Akeroyd, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, yesterday said:

Barnsley College is leading the way in preparing our region for the jobs of tomorrow. Through our Clean Energy Training Centre, we’re giving young people and adult learners the practical skills they need to thrive in industries like retrofit, renewable technologies and sustainable construction, using the same kit they’ll find on site when they start work. These sectors are evolving and our students are perfectly placed to take advantage of new, emerging career paths that are well paid and highly skilled. By investing in upskilling and retraining now, we’re making sure our students are first in line for the opportunities that come with the transition to net zero.

Dave Pike, Regional Secretary of TUC North East, Yorkshire and Humber, yesterday said:

The government’s commitment to supporting thousands of modern, long-term jobs in the clean energy sectors right here in Yorkshire is very welcome. Workers must be at the very heart of the clean energy revolution. This must be a good jobs revolution, from the tutors training the next generation of clean energy engineers, to the welders, electricians, and plumbers upgrading networks, homes, and factories across the country. Particularly during Heart Unions Week, where we celebrate the positive impacts that our trade unions make to communities nationwide, we look forward to continuing to work closely with the government to ensure that all clean energy jobs are good jobs.

Clare Sandman, People Director at Rolls‑Royce SMR, yesterday said:

South Yorkshire is at the heart of the UK’s clean energy future and today’s event shows just how much talent and ambition exists in this region. The journey to deploy Rolls‑Royce Small Modular Reactors will create thousands of highly skilled jobs and long-term careers. For young people exploring their next steps, the opportunities in clean energy are real, growing and incredibly exciting. We’re proud to work alongside our local partners and government to help build the skilled workforce that will deliver the next generation of low‑carbon power for the UK.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, yesterday said:

Apprentices at ITM have shown an eagerness to learn and a passion for green technology, rapidly developing into core team members. This new talent is ready to grow Yorkshire’s clean energy hub and drive the hydrogen economy forward, embodying the very innovative spirit of ITM.

Olivia Wray, Global Head of Talent at Octopus Energy, yesterday said:

The clean energy sector is dedicated to cutting bills and creating jobs. At Octopus, we work tirelessly to spread the green message across the country - encouraging young people to get involved, do their bit, and build rewarding careers in the green energy revolution.

Lewis Webb, People Specialist at RWE, yesterday said:

We’re delighted to be attending the Clean Energy Jobs Fair and meeting the next generation of talent driving the UK’s energy transition. RWE recently announced 31 new apprenticeship opportunities across key parts of the business, reflecting RWE’s commitment to developing skilled talent and flexible career pathway. The shift to a low-carbon future isn’t just about technology — it’s about people. From engineering and project delivery to digital innovation and commercial strategy, we’re building careers that will shape a more secure, sustainable energy system for decades to come.

Andrew Cunningham, Founder and CEO of GeoPura, yesterday said:

Young people play a vital role in the UK’s clean energy future. At GeoPura, we produce low carbon hydrogen in South Yorkshire and across the UK, deploying it to replace fossil fuels and support grid constrained sites in the UK and Europe. This creates skilled jobs and long-term value locally, while events like this connect young people with real, sustainable career opportunities. As a fast-growing clean energy company, we rely on local talent to scale and support the government’s plans through apprenticeships, graduate roles and on the job training, placing young people at the centre of clean energy delivery.

Steve Batty, Director of Sustainability at Equans, yesterday said:

Events like this are really important when it comes to inspiring the next generation to consider careers in green industries – including roles in the low carbon construction sector. As we work towards the UK’s net zero ambitions, the demand for highly-skilled, environmentally aware professionals continues to grow, and it’s vital that we act now to develop talent in this area. People at the start of their careers bring new ideas, fresh energy and new perspectives and, by engaging them early, we can help close green skills gaps and build a workforce that can deliver a sustainable future for us all.

Lisa Sellers, School Engagement Lead at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, yesterday said: