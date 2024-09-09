Clean Air Advisory Panel: Announcement of new members

The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS has appointed 10 independent expert advisors to sit on the Welsh Government’s Clean Air Advisory Panel (CAAP).

The CAAP has been providing evidence-based advice and recommendations to the Welsh Government on air quality matters in Wales since 2020, helping to underpin the decision making of Welsh Ministers. The CAAP informs the Welsh Government’s understanding of airborne pollution in Wales, supporting the development of policies to drive improvements in air quality in Wales. Membership of the CAAP consists of multi-disciplinary policy makers, academics and air quality and public health practitioners.

A key priority for Welsh Government is to improve air quality and reduce the impacts of air pollution on human health, biodiversity, the natural environment, and our economy.

The Welsh Government’s current national air quality strategy, the Clean Air Plan for Wales: Healthy Air, Healthy Wales, was published in 2020. It sets out wide-ranging actions to improve air quality in Wales. The Welsh Government is committed to developing more granular air quality evidence and supplementing existing information to support policy and legislative development in Wales. The advice of the CAAP supports the delivery of this work.

The appointed new members bring an extensive range of expertise, knowledge and experience with them.

Prof. Dudley Shallcross (Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Bristol)

(Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Bristol) Dr James Heydon (Assistant Professor in Criminology, University of Nottingham)

(Assistant Professor in Criminology, University of Nottingham) Prof. Martin Clift (Professor, Swansea University Medical School, Swansea University)

(Professor, Swansea University Medical School, Swansea University) Prof. Gavin Shaddick (Pro-Vice Chancellor and Head of College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, University of Cardiff)

(Pro-Vice Chancellor and Head of College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, University of Cardiff) Dr Ulli Dragosits (Group Leader and Spatial Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology)

(Group Leader and Spatial Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology) Kieran Laxen (Founder and Director, KALACO Group Ltd and Vice-Chair, Institute of Air Quality) Management

(Founder and Director, KALACO Group Ltd and Vice-Chair, Institute of Air Quality) Management Dr Rachel Adams (Head of Department Biomedical Sciences, Cardiff Metropolitan University)

(Head of Department Biomedical Sciences, Cardiff Metropolitan University) Dr Iq Mohammed Mead (Head of Air Quality Measurement, Imperial College London)

(Head of Air Quality Measurement, Imperial College London) Prof. Enda Hayes (Professor of Air Quality & Carbon Management and Director of Research, School of Architecture and Environment, UWE, Bristol)

(Professor of Air Quality & Carbon Management and Director of Research, School of Architecture and Environment, UWE, Bristol) Dr Ed Rowe (Plant & Soil Ecologist Senior Biogeochemical Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology)

All publications by the Panel are made available on the Air Quality in Wales website.

These appointments has been made for the duration of the current Senedd term (up to March 2026) in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, and on merit following a fair and open, competitive process.