Welsh Government
|Printable version
Clean Air Advisory Panel: Announcement of new members
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS has appointed 10 independent expert advisors to sit on the Welsh Government’s Clean Air Advisory Panel (CAAP).
The CAAP has been providing evidence-based advice and recommendations to the Welsh Government on air quality matters in Wales since 2020, helping to underpin the decision making of Welsh Ministers. The CAAP informs the Welsh Government’s understanding of airborne pollution in Wales, supporting the development of policies to drive improvements in air quality in Wales. Membership of the CAAP consists of multi-disciplinary policy makers, academics and air quality and public health practitioners.
A key priority for Welsh Government is to improve air quality and reduce the impacts of air pollution on human health, biodiversity, the natural environment, and our economy.
The Welsh Government’s current national air quality strategy, the Clean Air Plan for Wales: Healthy Air, Healthy Wales, was published in 2020. It sets out wide-ranging actions to improve air quality in Wales. The Welsh Government is committed to developing more granular air quality evidence and supplementing existing information to support policy and legislative development in Wales. The advice of the CAAP supports the delivery of this work.
The appointed new members bring an extensive range of expertise, knowledge and experience with them.
- Prof. Dudley Shallcross (Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Bristol)
- Dr James Heydon (Assistant Professor in Criminology, University of Nottingham)
- Prof. Martin Clift (Professor, Swansea University Medical School, Swansea University)
- Prof. Gavin Shaddick (Pro-Vice Chancellor and Head of College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, University of Cardiff)
- Dr Ulli Dragosits (Group Leader and Spatial Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology)
- Kieran Laxen (Founder and Director, KALACO Group Ltd and Vice-Chair, Institute of Air Quality) Management
- Dr Rachel Adams (Head of Department Biomedical Sciences, Cardiff Metropolitan University)
- Dr Iq Mohammed Mead (Head of Air Quality Measurement, Imperial College London)
- Prof. Enda Hayes (Professor of Air Quality & Carbon Management and Director of Research, School of Architecture and Environment, UWE, Bristol)
- Dr Ed Rowe (Plant & Soil Ecologist Senior Biogeochemical Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology)
All publications by the Panel are made available on the Air Quality in Wales website.
These appointments has been made for the duration of the current Senedd term (up to March 2026) in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, and on merit following a fair and open, competitive process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/clean-air-advisory-panel-announcement-new-members
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Removing the barriers to adult learning – a new approach in East Cardiff09/09/2024 14:05:00
Parents in East Cardiff are benefitting from an innovative approach to adult learning, thanks to a new scheme being run by Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC).
Welsh champions' bike manufacturing firm on track for expansion06/09/2024 14:05:00
Hot on the heels of Tom Pidcock’s thrilling gold medal at the Paris Olympics, another British mountain bike superpower is changing gear in the development of their rapidly growing international biking business based in mid Wales.
Shouting Whisper’s Paralympic success06/09/2024 12:05:00
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which draws to a close this evening, has been brought to millions of TV screens by a Wales-based company, with thanks to support from Creative Wales and Welsh Government.
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue06/09/2024 09:15:00
Following confirmation of new cases of Bluetongue virus in England, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has urged farmers to be alert to signs of the virus.
£5 million for culture and sport bodies and Cadw05/09/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing a further £5 million to support and protect Wales’ culture and sport arm’s length bodies and Cadw.
Cabinet Secretary announces funding for 16 new Coetiroedd Bach05/09/2024 11:20:00
The third round of funding has been awarded to 13 projects supporting the creation of 16 new Coetiroedd Bach (Tiny Forests) across Wales.
Roll-out of free school meals for all primary school children in Wales complete04/09/2024 12:15:00
As children return for the new school year, the Welsh Government has confirmed that all pupils in maintained primary schools across Wales are now able to receive a free school meal from this week.
£7.7m to support burns centre to save more lives04/09/2024 11:15:00
Health Secretary Mark Drakeford has today confirmed £7.7m to upgrade the Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery as it marks its 30th anniversary.
New photographs show blooming success of Biodiversity Plan on Wales’ strategic road network04/09/2024 09:05:00
On hundreds of roadsides across Wales’ strategic road network, work is underway to better manage and increase the biodiversity of grass verges as part of the Welsh Government’s Llwybr Newydd i Natur – the Nature Recovery Action Plan.