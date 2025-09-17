Clean energy and jobs from publicly-owned Great British Energy

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has set out his vision for Great British Energy, the UK’s publicly-owned clean power company.

Government sets objectives for how the publicly-owned Great British Energy will drive the expansion of homegrown clean energy – to support skilled jobs, economic growth and help protect British billpayers

Working people and communities will be at the heart of the company’s work, with an aim to increase public ownership in clean energy and back British supply chains

Clear vision for the publicly-owned company to develop, invest in and own clean energy projects, with solar panels on schools and hospitals already delivering savings

Working people will benefit from the new publicly-owned company Great British Energy’s investments in clean energy, supporting jobs and growth, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday (Tuesday 16 September) set out his vision for Great British Energy, detailing his expectations for how the UK’s publicly-owned clean power company will deliver on the government’s clean energy superpower mission – that will take back control of Britain’s energy supply to protect billpayers from global fossil fuel price spikes.

Great British Energy is already delivering savings to the British public at a local level, following its investment of around £200 million in solar and renewable energy projects on schools, hospitals and public buildings across the country, with solar panels already starting to cut bills for vital public services.

Under its objectives, the company will drive clean energy deployment across the whole of the UK, as a developer, investor, and owner of clean energy projects – working in tandem with the private sector, devolved governments, local authorities and community energy groups.

Throughout this, the company will be required to put working people and communities at the heart of the clean energy transition – by increasing public ownership and community involvement in the development of clean energy projects, and supporting jobs and economic growth across the UK.

The government has also now set a target for Great British Energy to start making returns on its commercial activities as a whole by 2030. This includes a requirement for the company to have a plan for becoming self-financing in place by 2030, with profits reinvested into clean energy projects that will help protect billpayers permanently.

The strategic priorities – agreed by all devolved governments – set a clear vision for how Great British Energy will provide a catalyst for the expansion of the UK’s homegrown, clean energy supply. It follows the passing of the Great British Energy Act in May.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

It is time to make things and own things in Britain again. That’s why we have set up Great British Energy to be a new national champion and allow us to reap the benefits of Britain’s abundant natural resources. Great British Energy will place working people, communities and British industries at its core, turbocharging clean energy across the country as part of our clean power mission.

The government yesterday confirmed the 3 key areas that the company should focus on to meet these objectives:

investment in and development of nascent and more established technologies and assets required for Clean Power 2030 and beyond

activity in domestic supply chains to build long-term domestic resilience and economic growth

supporting the growth of local and community energy, working alongside government to deliver a Local Power Plan that will help to ensure local people and communities benefit from the clean energy transition

Great British Energy will produce a strategic plan within 6 months, setting out how it will meet the Energy Secretary’s expectations to support the clean power mission and deliver for the British public.

Great British Energy’s CEO, Dan McGrail yesterday said:

Work is already underway at Great British Energy to deliver our Strategic Plan, and we welcome the Secretary of State’s recommendations. Most of the clean energy projects in the government’s’ Industrial Strategy will flow through Great British Energy, enabling us to be the green growth engine for the UK. We are going to invest £1 billion in domestic supply chains, which I expect will unlock billions more in investment and create thousands of jobs. Along with our partners like The National Wealth Fund, The Crown Estate, Great British Energy-Nuclear and many more, we are primed to develop innovative ways to grow new renewable technologies, ensuring our energy is engineered in the UK.

The company will also continue to work closely with the National Wealth Fund and build on key partnerships made over the last year, to support the development of clean energy projects – including with The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland. This has already seen Great British Energy and the government join forces with The Crown Estate and industry to invest £1 billion in offshore wind supply chains, supporting economic growth and skilled well-paid jobs across UK.

Notes to Editors

The Great British Energy Act 2025 set a requirement for the government to publish a Statement of Strategic Priorities for Great British Energy within 6 months.

In March, Great British Energy awarded £180 million to fund rooftop solar panels at schools and NHS sites, set to deliver savings of up to £400 million over 30 years.

In July, Great British Energy awarded mayoral authorities across England a share of £10 million in grant funding to roll out clean energy projects for community buildings, including care homes, leisure centres and libraries. The schemes are estimated to produce £35 million of lifetime savings on energy bills, money which can be reinvested in vital services.

The devolved governments are receiving separate funding over £9.3 million from Great British Energy for public sector or community renewable energy schemes.