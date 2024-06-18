Scottish Government
Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy: progress report
This sets out the policy framework for air quality in Scotland to 2026 and includes a comprehensive list of actions across ten policy areas. This third annual report summarises progress on actions since the last report in September 2023.
Introduction
The Scottish Government's Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy (CAFS2) sets out the policy framework for air quality in Scotland to 2026 and includes a comprehensive list of actions across the following ten policy areas:
- Health
- Integrated Policy
- Placemaking
- Data
- Public Engagement and Behaviour Change
- Industrial Emissions Regulation
- Tackling Non-Transport Emissions Sources
- Transport
- Governance, Accountability and Delivery
- Further Progress Review
This third annual report summarises progress on actions since the last progress report in September 2023.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/cleaner-air-scotland-2-strategy-progress-report/pages/2/
