Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy: progress report

This sets out the policy framework for air quality in Scotland to 2026 and includes a comprehensive list of actions across ten policy areas. This third annual report summarises progress on actions since the last report in September 2023.

Introduction

The Scottish Government's Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy (CAFS2) sets out the policy framework for air quality in Scotland to 2026 and includes a comprehensive list of actions across the following ten policy areas:

Health Integrated Policy Placemaking Data Public Engagement and Behaviour Change Industrial Emissions Regulation Tackling Non-Transport Emissions Sources Transport Governance, Accountability and Delivery Further Progress Review

This third annual report summarises progress on actions since the last progress report in September 2023.

Click here for the full press release