Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cleaner rivers, stronger regulation, better accountability: Wales charts new course for water governance
“It is time for a fundamental reset – to rebuild trust – that work begins now.” – Deputy First Minister.
The Welsh Government yesterday (3 February 2026) published a Green Paper setting out once-in-a-generation proposals for fundamental reform of the water system in Wales. It will mean cleaner rivers, stronger regulation and better accountability.
Shaping the Future of Water Governance in Wales responds to the findings of the Independent Water Commission, established jointly by the Welsh Government and UK Government and published in July 2025.
The Commission undertook the most comprehensive examination of the water sector since privatisation.
Yesterday’s proposals include creating a new, dedicated Welsh economic regulator for water, supported by new legislation and a modern regulatory framework designed to encourage investment, protect the environment and deliver a water system that works for Wales.
Speaking at a Dŵr Cymru site at Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs this morning, the Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:
Our ambition is clear and bold: clean and thriving rivers, safe and high-quality drinking water, fair and affordable services, and modern infrastructure ready for the future.
We will strengthen accountability, rebuild trust and create a system that is simpler, stronger and more transparent.
Wales now faces an urgent reality. Climate and nature emergencies, ageing infrastructure and public concerns about water quality demand decisive action. The system we have today was designed for a different era. It is time for a fundamental reset.”
Since 2022, the Welsh Government has invested more than £56 million to tackle water quality challenges through enforcement, monitoring and nature-based solutions. We have made progress on improving water quality but there is much more to do.
As confirmed in the Budget last week, in 2026-27 we are investing £5m in water quality, to strengthen enforcement and drive improvements in our rivers and seas. This fund was first established as part of the budget deal with Jane Dodds MS last year and ensures momentum on improving water quality is maintained.
The Welsh Government is committed to creating a regulatory environment that supports long-term investment in Welsh water infrastructure while protecting the public interest.
We will continue to work with the UK Government to seek additional legislative competence and bring forward a new Water Bill.
The Deputy First Minister concluded:
The consultation is now open and we welcome views, evidence and insight from individuals, organisations and communities across Wales. I welcome your contribution to this national conversation.
Together, we share a responsibility to leave our water environment in a better state than we found it—resilient, sustainable and ready for future generations.
That work begins now.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cleaner-rivers-stronger-regulation-better-accountability-wales-charts-new-course-water-governance
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Sustainable business units available at £15 million commercial sites in Carmarthenshire04/02/2026 16:05:00
Sustainable business units are available to lease at two new commercial property schemes in Carmarthenshire, following £15 million in funding from the Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council.
From script to screen: six Welsh-language films awarded funding to help land big break04/02/2026 15:25:00
Sinema Cymru, a collaboration between S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, has announced the recipients of its second round of funding, a scheme aimed at developing several Welsh-language feature film concepts with a view to progressing at least one into production funding.
Senedd passes new regulations to tackle alcohol misuse in Wales04/02/2026 13:25:00
A landmark policy to help reduce deaths and harm from excess alcohol use will be extended in Wales, following a vote in the Senedd.
Wales vision to be a 'Carer Aware' nation as public consultation launched04/02/2026 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is setting out its ambition for Wales to be a ‘Carer Aware’ nation, where unpaid carers are recognised earlier and treated as partners in the planning for the person they care for.
Wales’ Bus Services (Wales) Bill becomes law03/02/2026 14:05:00
Landmark legislation to reform the way local bus services are planned and delivered in Wales yesterday received Royal Assent, becoming law.
Wales joins the National Year of Reading03/02/2026 11:05:00
Wales will join all UK nations in taking part in the National Year of Reading 2026, to inspire people to have a lifelong love of reading.
More than 200,000 potholes fixed and prevented across Wales03/02/2026 09:05:00
More than 200,000 potholes on more than 400 miles of road surfacing have been fixed or prevented throughout Wales since April last year.
Repair Cafe Wales saves over one million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions02/02/2026 14:05:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, launches Fix it February at a pop-up repair café in Cardiff.
Special delivery! First baby bundles land on doorsteps in Wales02/02/2026 11:25:00
From today [Monday, February 2] ‘baby bundles’ – a gift of essential supplies – will begin to be delivered to expectant families in Flying Start areas of Wales.