“Clear commitment” to inclusion sees ONS retain status as Disability Confident Leader

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) retains accreditation as a Disability Confident Leader for its inclusive approach towards disabled colleagues.

The three-tier Disability Confident scheme, led by the Department for Work and Pensions, supports employers to make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to the workplace. Disability Confident Leader status is the highest level of this scheme. It is awarded to organisations that act as champions for the rights of disabled people within their networks and who lead the way to help other businesses to become disability confident.

The ONS evidenced its clear commitment to providing an inclusive recruitment process for disabled people, providing an accessible environment and listening to feedback from disabled colleagues.

Rebecca White, Chair of the ONS disAbility Network, said:

"Retaining the Disability Confident Leader status highlights the continued importance ONS places on diversity and inclusion for disabled colleagues. We have come a long way since the Disability Positive Action Groups were first set up in Newport and Titchfield in 2005. There is always more work to do, and it is vital we all think about those with differing requirements and how we include them in every aspect of ONS life."

Philippa Bonay, Director for Operations at ONS, said:

"This is the highest award an organisation can achieve, and renewal of our leader status for another three years reflects the hard work and clear commitment of so many colleagues in our organisation who are continually working to improve how we support colleagues with a disability. We should all feel very proud of this much deserved recognition, and we can now build on this, working together to continue to make ONS a brilliant place to work."

Disability Confident Leader is the top level of a three-tier award. More information about what it means for businesses and how you can apply is available on GOV.UK.