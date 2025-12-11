Environment Agency
Clearance work to begin at Kidlington waste dump
The Environment Agency has already begun preparations to ensure the site is cleared as soon as possible
Planning work has begun to clear the illegal waste dump in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, the Environment Agency has announced (Thursday 11 December).
New information regarding the likelihood and potential impact of a fire at the site means that an exceptional decision has been made to progress works to entirely clear the site of waste.
Following the appalling large-scale dumping of waste earlier in the summer, Environment Agency officers have been working round the clock to monitor the site, restrict access to prevent further dumping, install environmental safeguards and consider next steps to ensure the community is protected.
The Environment Agency is not legally responsible for clearing illegal waste, and is not funded to do so. While the organisation continues to support the principle that the criminals responsible should cover the costs of clearance, it retains the power to take action in wholly exceptional circumstances.
Additional advice from the Fire and Rescue Services has indicated the possibility of a fire on site, which could have widespread impacts on the community, including closing the A34 major highway, raising air quality issues from the smoke, and interrupting electrical supplies.
The scale of this fire risk sets this case apart from other illegal waste dumps in England and presents an overriding public imperative. As such, preparatory works for clearance will begin imminently. Further details on the timeframe for clearance will be set out shortly.
Environment Agency chief executive Philip Duffy said:
The brazen criminality at Kidlington has appalled all of us at the Environment Agency. Our local teams have been at this site working with partners to reduce harm and minimise risks while we pursue those responsible.
This week, new information on the risk of fire was received from the Fire and Rescue Services and the Police and a decision made to clear the site as soon as possible on a wholly exceptional basis. The EA and our local partners are now working through the most effective way to manage this work.
We will update the public on progress with that as soon as we are able. We are determined that waste criminals will see justice for this serious offending.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:
This site has been a blight on the community.
I’ve been in regular conversations with the Environment Agency and strongly welcome the decision to clear the site. I will continue working with them to make sure that those responsible pay for their crimes.
The Environment Agency expects to fund the clearance efforts through making efficiencies in its operations, without impacting or scaling back any of its other services. However it is not funded to clear up waste sites nationally and will only make these decisions under truly exceptional circumstances.
We will continue to work closely with local partners to manage the risks from the site and ensure the community is protected. Additional security measures have been installed and we are closely monitoring the location.
Further details will be set out in due course.
