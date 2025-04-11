Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed

Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Cleveland Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Cleveland Police’s performance across eight areas. It found the service was ‘good’ in four areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.

HMICFRS found that the force prioritises prevention. It views prevention work as vital in making communities safer and has made significant investment in its approach.

The force is committed to a problem-solving culture. For example, in each of the four areas the force covers, local officers and staff focus on the issues that most affect local communities. This has helped it work more effectively with partner organisations, especially community safety teams, to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour, reduce vulnerability and increase community confidence.

Inspectors said the force has also improved the policing service it provides to the public. Cleveland Police has the highest level of recorded incidents per 100,000 population when compared with the England and Wales average. It effectively oversees control room performance and is good at prioritising the calls it receives for service. But it needs to make sure it attends calls in line with its target attendance times.

The inspectorate also found that the force doesn’t always achieve appropriate outcomes for victims of crime. It needs to ensure that investigations are allocated to officers and teams that have sufficient skills and experience to carry out quality investigations.

It should also continue to improve the oversight of its safeguarding strategy and delivery plans to make sure vulnerable people are better protected.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer yesterday said:

“I am pleased with the performance of Cleveland Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. But in order to provide a consistently good service, it needs to improve in some areas. “Since our last PEEL inspection, the force has improved the policing service it provides to the public. I thank officers, staff and volunteers for their continued hard work to serve the communities of Cleveland. Because of that work, it has made progress in all areas since our last inspection and has improved in most judgment grades. “Chief officers have made well-thought-out changes and investments to make sure the force uses its resources effectively to meet the public’s demands. And the force’s leadership, governance and performance processes have helped its officers and staff become more productive and proactive, as well as focusing on their well-being and supporting them to make communities safer. “There are still areas in which Cleveland Police needs to do better, such as protecting vulnerable people and carrying out investigations. However, I am optimistic that the force’s leadership and management, together with its committed officers and staff, will continue to make improvements.”

