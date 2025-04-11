HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Cleveland Police
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Cleveland Police’s performance across eight areas. It found the service was ‘good’ in four areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.
HMICFRS found that the force prioritises prevention. It views prevention work as vital in making communities safer and has made significant investment in its approach.
The force is committed to a problem-solving culture. For example, in each of the four areas the force covers, local officers and staff focus on the issues that most affect local communities. This has helped it work more effectively with partner organisations, especially community safety teams, to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour, reduce vulnerability and increase community confidence.
Inspectors said the force has also improved the policing service it provides to the public. Cleveland Police has the highest level of recorded incidents per 100,000 population when compared with the England and Wales average. It effectively oversees control room performance and is good at prioritising the calls it receives for service. But it needs to make sure it attends calls in line with its target attendance times.
The inspectorate also found that the force doesn’t always achieve appropriate outcomes for victims of crime. It needs to ensure that investigations are allocated to officers and teams that have sufficient skills and experience to carry out quality investigations.
It should also continue to improve the oversight of its safeguarding strategy and delivery plans to make sure vulnerable people are better protected.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer yesterday said:
“I am pleased with the performance of Cleveland Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. But in order to provide a consistently good service, it needs to improve in some areas.
“Since our last PEEL inspection, the force has improved the policing service it provides to the public. I thank officers, staff and volunteers for their continued hard work to serve the communities of Cleveland. Because of that work, it has made progress in all areas since our last inspection and has improved in most judgment grades.
“Chief officers have made well-thought-out changes and investments to make sure the force uses its resources effectively to meet the public’s demands. And the force’s leadership, governance and performance processes have helped its officers and staff become more productive and proactive, as well as focusing on their well-being and supporting them to make communities safer.
“There are still areas in which Cleveland Police needs to do better, such as protecting vulnerable people and carrying out investigations. However, I am optimistic that the force’s leadership and management, together with its committed officers and staff, will continue to make improvements.”
Get the report
PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Cleveland Police
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach.
- We have continued our intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years.
- We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- It isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded in this PEEL inspection and those from the previous cycle of PEEL inspections. This is because we have increased our focus on making sure forces are achieving appropriate outcomes for the public, and in some cases we have changed the aspects of policing we inspect.
- Read more information about the PEEL assessment framework 2023-2025.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/cleveland-police-makes-progress-but-further-changes-needed/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Cause of concern revisit letter25/03/2025 15:20:00
We revisited Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service after identifying a cause of concern related to fire protection.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley14/03/2025 09:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring10/03/2025 11:10:00
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
Terms of reference: Report on the progress made against recommendations in our 2023 inspection of the police response to child sexual exploitation in England and Wales06/03/2025 15:25:00
In January 2025, the Home Secretary commissioned us to report on progress made to address the recommendations of our 2023 report on the effectiveness of the police and law enforcement bodies’ response to group-based child sexual exploitation in England and Wales.
Policing inspection programme and framework 2025–2905/03/2025 11:10:00
HMICFRS yesterday published the policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29.
Improvements needed to Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s performance07/02/2025 10:20:00
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is good at preventing and deterring crime, but it must improve its performance in some areas, including in how it responds to the public and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Blackpool03/02/2025 13:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Blackpool.