Clients award GAD high ratings in feedback
Clients award GAD 4.8 stars out of 5 for being highly valued. The findings are from our latest client feedback exercise which surveyed our clients about GAD.
In the latest client feedback exercise about the work of the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD), 99% of respondents have rated us 4 or more stars for being highly valued.
The survey included clients’ views on their overall perception of our how well we undertake our work and fulfil our objectives. We also asked for ratings on how clients assessed that we demonstrate value for money.
The survey was conducted across the 2024 to 2025 financial year. A total of 165 questionnaires resulted in 100 responses, indicating a 61% response rate.
The client feedback shows high performance ratings across key metrics, with respondents scoring us 95% and over (indicating high satisfaction) with GAD’s:
- timely delivery
- adherence to budget
- scope compliance
- clear communication
- overall value for money
Feedback and comments
In a separate research exercise, we sought detailed, qualitative feedback from clients and received positive comments about our work and client relationships.
In the original client survey 62 people out of 100 provided comments offering insights into GAD’s performance across various areas of expertise. These range from established sectors such as pensions and provisioning through to data insights and specialist advice on investment and climate risk.
Positive responses
GAD actuary Ian Rogers, who led on the client feedback exercise, said: “The results indicate that more clients this year consider GAD to be highly valued, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues. As an organisation, we are pleased with the overall feedback, which reflects strong scores across the board.”
