Climate Action at COP28 Campaign Week 2023
Welcome to techUK's Climate Action at COP28 Campaign Week!
During this week, techUK members will highlight the contributions made by the UK tech sector to mobilise and accelerate climate action, playing a vital role in the UK government’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050. This comes at an important time ahead of COP 28, the ‘Global Stocktake’ year, to showcase the opportunities to deliver tech sector led decarbonisation across the economy.
We will bring you daily insights, articles, and videos from various topics, including the role of digital and AI to reduce emissions, digital infrastructure towards climate resilience, and developing green and digital skills. It will bring together those across the digital ecosystem to highlight key advancements that are already being made.
Thematic days include:
- Day 1 - Emerging technologies to enable net zero
- Day 2 - Tech start ups and SMEs accelerating climate action
- Day 3 - Smart and digital infrastructure towards net zero
- Day 4 - Digital climate action at COP28
techUK - Committed to Climate Action
Visit our Climate Action Hub to learn more or to register for regular updates.
By 2030, digital technology can cut global emissions by 15%. Cloud computing, 5G, AI and IoT have the potential to support dramatic reductions in carbon emissions in sectors such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing. techUK is working to foster the right policy framework and leadership so we can all play our part. For more information on how techUK can support you, please visit our Climate Action Hub and click ‘contact us’.
