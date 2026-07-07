Climate Action Hubs programme: evaluation

An independent evaluation conducted by The Lines Between on the impact of the community climate action hubs.

Introduction

Programme background and context

As part of its commitment to embedding a strategic regional approach to climate change action, the Scottish Government launched a network of regional Climate Action Hubs in 2021. The Hubs were developed to provide communities with the resources, networks and confidence needed to shape and deliver climate action that reflects local priorities and circumstances. They provide a framework for communities to engage in collective climate action, supporting the transition to low carbon and climate resilient living.

The Hubs represent a key component of the government’s community-led, place-based approach to climate action, and are a key policy within national climate change strategies. Among others, these include the National Adaptation Plan (SNAP3), Public Engagement Strategy (PES), Climate Change Plan (CCP) and Just Transition Plans (JTPs).

A more detailed description of the Climate Action Hubs programme is provided in Chapter 3.

Theory of Change

As part of an early independent evaluation of the two pathfinder Climate Action Hubs in 2021, a Theory of Change (ToC) was developed to articulate the programme’s key activities, outputs and anticipated short, medium and long term outcomes.

As the programme expanded into a national network and delivery models diversified in response to different local contexts, the ToC was reviewed and further developed. The updated ToC[1] identifies a number of core activities that Hubs are expected to undertake, including: engaging communities in understanding climate risks; providing accessible information and training; supporting the development of locally relevant climate projects; distributing or signposting funding; fostering collaboration between groups and agencies; and facilitating participation in local and national decision-making.

Six programme-level outcomes were established to articulate the programme’s intended impacts. Outcomes relate to increased community engagement on climate change, influence on policy, equality and inclusion, collective action and the sustainability and replicability of climate initiatives.

The ToC also provides the foundation for evaluation of the programme, presenting a structure for assessing progress at both individual Hub and programme levels.

Evaluation aims and research questions

In June 2025, the Scottish Government commissioned independent social research agency The Lines Between to undertake a process and impact evaluation of the Climate Action Hubs programme. The rationale behind the evaluation was to generate insight on programme delivery, robust evidence on outcomes achieved to date, and opportunities for improvement.

The key evaluation aims were to:

Collect and collate information to understand:

whether the Hubs are meeting the needs of the areas they work in

what the impacts of their activities have been

what is working well

what could be improved in the delivery of the programme

Gather evidence to further inform decisions on future funding, and identify any potential improvements that can maximise impacts

The methods and analytical framework were all designed in alignment with the programme’s ToC.

A detailed explanation of the evaluation methodology is provided in Chapter 2.

Report structure

This report sets out the evaluation findings, drawing on a review of secondary data, and qualitative fieldwork across all 24 Hubs which gathered perspectives from a wide range of stakeholders including Hub staff, community groups, local authorities and national stakeholders.

Excerpts from monitoring forms and illustrative quotations from focus groups, interviews and survey responses are included throughout the report.

The remainder of the report is structured as follows:

Chapter 2 provides a detailed explanation of the evaluation methodology

Chapter 3 presents an overview of the Climate Action Hubs programme

Chapter 4 sets out findings from the process evaluation

Chapter 5 explores the impact of the programme

Chapter 6 presents conclusions and key learning

Chapter 7 includes recommendations for the future of the programme

Four case studies are presented in Annex 1

Click here for the full press release