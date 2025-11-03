Scottish Government
Climate Action Secretary at COP30
Scotland will be represented at global climate conference.
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin will continue to push for more ambitious climate action when she attends the COP30 UN Climate Summit in Brazil next month.
In recognition of Scotland’s leadership positions as Regions4 President and European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, Ms Martin’s schedule will include engagements with member representatives from both organisations – to help strengthen the influence of devolved, state and regional governments within international climate discussions.
Ms Martin will also:
- Share learning from Climate Justice Fund programmes, including the often-overlooked non-economic impacts of climate change, such as loss of biodiversity and indigenous knowledge
- Take part in panel sessions on climate justice and human mobility with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Brazilian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change
- Meet with youth activists and civil society partners from the global south, including participants in Climate Just Communities Programmes, to hear first-hand how they are being impacted by climate change
Ms Martin said: “We have a unique opportunity as Under2 European co-chair and Regions4 president, to champion the essential work taking place across the globe to support vulnerable communities who are at most risk from the impacts of climate change.
“I will continue to use these leadership positions at COP30 to advocate for accelerated action to tackle the devastating impacts of our warming planet, and for greater inclusion in international climate discussions.
“Scotland’s commitment to ending our contribution to global emissions by 2045 at the latest is ambitious, but it is achievable. We will shortly be publishing our draft Climate Change Plan setting out the policies needed to meet our first three carbon budget targets, while supporting people to adjust to the changes required.”
Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) Advocacy and Communications Manager Line K. Christensen said: “It is vital that Scotland has a strong voice at COP30.
“The challenges we face are global, and Scotland’s presence ensures that our values of innovation and climate justice are part of the international conversation.
“The Cabinet Secretary’s participation will allow Scotland to continue its leadership on Loss and Damage, and to demonstrate that we are a nation standing shoulder to shoulder with countries around the world on the frontline of the climate crisis.”
