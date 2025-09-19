Climate Action Secretary to attend Climate Week NYC

Opportunity to highlight role of devolved nations in driving climate action.

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin will undertake a series of engagements in New York as part of Climate Week NYC.

Climate Week NYC brings together global leaders, businesses and civil society to address climate change and promote sustainable solutions.

In recognition of Scotland’s leadership positions as Regions4 President and European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, Ms Martin will attend a series of meetings with member representatives as part of ongoing work to strengthen the influence of devolved, state and regional governments within international climate discussions.

Attendance at Climate Week will also be a chance to share knowledge and experience on emissions reductions and the need for a just transition with others, as well as action on creating climate resilience and enabling real, lasting and fair change across Scotland.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Ms Martin said:

“No community is safe from the impacts of climate change, but the burden isn’t shared equally – with the poorest and most vulnerable suffering the most.

“Climate Week NYC gives Scotland the chance to shape the global conversation on climate finance and climate justice.

“As President of Regions4 and European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, Scotland is pushing for more ambitious climate action – and we’re making sure that the voices of the Global South, especially women and young people, are heard loud and clear.

“I look forward to the opportunity to further build the influence of devolved, states and regional governments within the international climate debate with a strong focus on capacity building.”

Background

The Cabinet Secretary's programme will see her addressing the Under2 Global Ministerial Session on Monday 22 September as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition.

She will also represent Scotland as President of Regions4, convening a roundtable of network members on Tuesday 23 September to inform and develop the network's preparations for COP30.

On Wednesday 24 September the Scottish Government will co-host the livestreamed launch of a case study on the Scottish Climate Intelligence Service, in collaboration with ICLEI and Climate View.

The Cabinet Secretary will deliver opening remarks and take questions during a panel discussion emphasising the importance of and Scotland's pioneering work on multilevel governance.