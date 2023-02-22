Government Actuary's Department
Climate and environment review of 2022
This latest blog from GAD looks at the impact of climate change on a global scale.
In this blog we look at the impact of global climate change. In 2022 we saw devastating floods impacting an estimated 33 million people in Pakistan, wildfires causing destruction across Europe, and temperatures in the UK reaching more than 40°C.
At GAD we are working on an increasing number of climate-related projects. Over recent years, climate disclosure requirements, including the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures, have been widely adopted across the UK economy. Risk management, including the use of climate scenario analysis, is a central aspect of these disclosure requirements, and one where GAD is ideally placed to support departments.
