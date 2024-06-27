Climate change and nature loss impact UK election issues in important and underappreciated ways

EXPERT COMMENT

A new UK government must confront these issues to meet voter expectations.

The UK general election campaign has not, so far, seen much focus on what might have in the past been reductively described as ‘green issues’.

On the surface, this is not surprising. In the Ipsos Issues Index for June 2024, pollution / environment / climate change was ranked only the eleventh most important issue facing Britain, suggesting such topics are highly unlikely to decide the election.

However, beneath the surface, climate change and nature loss are inextricably linked with the most pressing issues that UK voters identify – and will only become more so over the coming years.

