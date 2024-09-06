Climate Change Bill published

Establishment of carbon budget approach to setting climate targets.

Legislation to create a carbon budget approach to setting climate targets has been published.

The Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill seeks to amend the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009, in response to the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) advice that Scotland’s interim emissions reduction target for 2030 was beyond what could be achieved.

Annual emissions targets are vulnerable to year-to-year fluctuations in emissions such as a particularly cold winters or unexpected events such as a global pandemic.

Based on recommendations from the CCC, the Bill therefore seeks to set a limit on the amount of greenhouse gases emitted over a five-year period, to provide a more reliable framework for emissions reduction.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Gillian Martin said: “Our commitment to ending Scotland’s contribution to global emissions by 2045 at the latest, as agreed by Parliament on a cross-party basis, is unwavering.

“We are now halfway to net zero and continue to be ahead of the UK as a whole in delivering long term emissions reductions.

“However, it is crucial that our target pathway to 2045 is set at a pace and scale that is feasible and reflects the latest independent advice.

“Carbon budgets are an established model for assessment of emissions reductions used by other nations including Japan, France, and Wales.

“We will continue leading on climate action that is fair, ambitious and capable of rising to the emergency before us, and reflects our commitment to the ambition of credible emissions reduction. We are maintaining our commitment to a just transition to net zero and progressing our international work on climate change.”

Background

View the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill

If passed by the Scottish Parliament, the legislation will also change the current deadline to finalise the next Climate Change Plan for Scotland, so the Plan can align with the timescale for carbon budgets.

The carbon budgets will continue to include emissions from international aviation and shipping and there will be no provision to “carry over” emissions from one carbon budget to another.

Ministers will also still be required to lay an annual report before Parliament on Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions and progress on Scotland’s Climate Change Plan.

Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill: position paper - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)