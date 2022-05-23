Welsh Government
|Printable version
Climate Change Minister’s message on International Day of Biodiversity is to ‘let it grow’
“We are in a nature emergency and now, more than ever, we must support our precious wildlife.”
That was the message from Climate Change Minister Julie James on International Day of Biodiversity as she issued a reminder of how small steps, like reducing how often grass is cut, can enhance green spaces.
Biodiversity underpins all robust ecosystems – but it is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history. One in six species assessed in Wales are at risk of extinction.
Changing how often road verges and grasslands are mowed can create more native wildflower-rich meadows, producing healthy biodiversity which is essential to wellbeing.
Speaking on a visit to Golf Road in New Inn, Pontypool, where residents have embraced reduced mowing, Julie James yesterday said:
We are in a nature emergency and now, more than ever, we must support our precious wildlife and build more resilience to changes to our environment.
Regularly mown grass may look tidy, but it has little benefit for nature. By simply changing these practices, we can help create a better habitat for all kinds of animals and insects while storing more carbon in our soils which will help mitigate against climate change.
What the people of Golf Road have achieved is wonderful. Despite some initial nervousness, they have really stepped up to the challenge. It’s the kind of example we’d like to see followed across all parts of Wales.’
Torfaen County Borough is home to more than 120 sites where routine mowing has been reduced and wildflowers encouraged to grow as the Welsh Government works with local authorities and communities to make road verges and grasslands more wildlife friendly through changing cutting practices.
Veronika Brannovic, Local Nature Partnership Coordinator at Torfaen County Borough Council yesterday said:
The changes to mowing practices across the county borough have already shown that, even in small spaces, we can make a difference for wildlife and for wellbeing.
We are seeing an increase in wildflowers, insects and other species and we are planning to expand the programme each year to maximise the benefits already seen and help to adapt to the effects of climate change.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/climate-change-ministers-message-international-day-biodiversity-let-it-grow
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Digital tools transforming kidney care in Wales23/05/2022 11:05:00
A new all-Wales digital system is helping people with chronic kidney disease manage their care through technology and cutting hospital visits.
£2.9 million boost for Wales’ Brilliant Basics, the little things which make a big difference to a holiday experience20/05/2022 15:10:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today announced £2.9 million from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics capital fund will be shared among 18 projects that will help deliver small-scale infrastructure improvements in strategically important tourism locations across Wales.
Buzzing for World Bee Day20/05/2022 13:10:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited an award-winning honey producer in Builth Wells to celebrate World Bee Day which takes place today (Friday, 20 May).
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data19/05/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 19th May).
Work to improve urgent and emergency care picks up pace19/05/2022 11:05:00
New services are being developed to improve access to urgent and emergency care across Wales so people get the right care, in the right place, the first time.
Over £750,000 for libraries and museums in Wales19/05/2022 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has visited Museum of Cardiff on International Museum Day to announce just over £750,000 of Welsh Government funding to help local libraries, museums to develop their facilities and services.
Independent review of floods announced to help Wales adapt to climate change18/05/2022 16:15:00
An independent review of flooding events across Wales during the winter of 2020-21 has been launched, the Welsh Government has announced.
£182m to support independent living and reduce pressures on health and social care services18/05/2022 10:20:00
“A decent and affordable home is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of everybody.”
Funding for music education trebled to the tune of £13.5m17/05/2022 14:25:00
Every child will have the opportunity to benefit from music education as part of the Welsh Government’s plans for a national music service, which will help ensure no child misses out due to a lack of means.
Welsh Government steps in to replace EU-funded programmes to support people with complex barriers to find work17/05/2022 11:05:00
A key Welsh Government-funded programme to help people most disadvantaged in the labour market into work will be expanded in 2023, following the winding-up of two existing EU-funded programmes, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday announced.