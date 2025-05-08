Climate change scenarios presentation kicks off AiG month

Risk and climate experts from GAD have helped launch the annual Analysis in Government (AiG) Month.

In ‘Using future climate scenarios to support yesterday’s decision-making’ the team gave a presentation about the growing significance of climate related risks and how these can be considered in public sector decision making.

Chris Paterson, the Head of Risk & Assurance, Dr Charlotte Marcinko, Climate Risk Consultant and Molly Oades, Senior Trainee Actuary delivered a webinar to an audience of over 60 people on the first day of AiG Month 2025.

Projected changes

The team set out how the climate may change in the future leading to increasing hot summers, winter rainfall and summer storms and how these changes may lead to physical impacts such as:

power disruption from flooding

building damage from storms

health issues because of heatwaves

changes to water availability

infrastructure degradation due to warming and extreme weather events

Climate scenario analysis

GAD’s webinar focused on the use of climate scenario analysis which can be used to integrate climate risks into financial and long-term decision making.

Attendees heard about how using climate scenario analysis to assess future uncertainty can be used to:

challenge our current thinking and examine if strategies are resilient to plausible future changes in the climate and economy

look over the short, medium and longer term and make better informed decisions

identify potential changes in the severity and frequency of risks or identify new additional risks and plan for early mitigation or adaptation action

Chris Paterson yesterday said:

“We are proud to be part of the Analysis Function and were really pleased to present on the opening day of AIG Month. Charlotte, Molly and I wanted to talk about the work we’ve done to provide better guidance for analysts working on climate risks.”

AiG Month

This year’s ‘Analysis in Government’ (AiG) Month returns for the 5th year with the theme of ‘Impact’. It is the UK’s largest learning and development event for government analysts.

Throughout May, AiG Month will highlight the impact of quality analysis across government, exploring how analysts are working together to deliver in areas of Policy, Operational Delivery and much more.