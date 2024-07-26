Clinical trials for chronic kidney disease

New partnership for pioneering kidney health research.

Clinical trials to accelerate research into treating chronic kidney disease will be strengthened as a result of a new partnership between the Scottish Government, academia and industry.

NHS Scotland, AstraZeneca and the Universities of Dundee and Glasgow will work together on new medicines to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, reducing the risk that patients might need dialysis or kidney transplantation.

The partnership will allow for development of new treatments to treat chronic kidney disease, build infrastructure and enhance expertise in renal clinical trial delivery in Scotland with the key aim of improving patient outcomes.

Preventing progression of the disease allows people to live longer, better lives, free from other consequences of the condition such as heart failure, cardiovascular disease and stroke. This allows people to work, contribute to their communities and economy, while reducing pressure on the NHS.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Gray, said:

“This project’s ‘triple helix’ approach is a shining example of how collaboration between the NHS, Scottish Government, academia and industry can accelerate health studies. As we navigate the complex issue of chronic kidney disease, our commitment to patient-centred research remains unwavering. “Together we can advance targeted studies into medicines that slow progression of the disease and reduce the need for dialysis or transplantation, strengthen our workforce through dedicated research fellows and specialised training, provide greater opportunities for patients, and enable Scotland to attract and deliver more innovative trials.”

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientist (Health) at Scottish Government said:

“I welcome this partnership with AstraZeneca which builds upon the excellent research infrastructure and expertise we have in Scotland, to drive the development of new treatments for chronic kidney disease. We must all work together to improve the outcomes and life circumstances for people living with kidney disease; and this partnership enables the fusion of medical expertise, knowledge, and insight from across NHS, academia, and industry.”

Tom Keith-Roach, AstraZeneca UK President, said: