Scottish Government
|Printable version
Clinical trials for chronic kidney disease
New partnership for pioneering kidney health research.
Clinical trials to accelerate research into treating chronic kidney disease will be strengthened as a result of a new partnership between the Scottish Government, academia and industry.
NHS Scotland, AstraZeneca and the Universities of Dundee and Glasgow will work together on new medicines to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, reducing the risk that patients might need dialysis or kidney transplantation.
The partnership will allow for development of new treatments to treat chronic kidney disease, build infrastructure and enhance expertise in renal clinical trial delivery in Scotland with the key aim of improving patient outcomes.
Preventing progression of the disease allows people to live longer, better lives, free from other consequences of the condition such as heart failure, cardiovascular disease and stroke. This allows people to work, contribute to their communities and economy, while reducing pressure on the NHS.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Gray, said:
“This project’s ‘triple helix’ approach is a shining example of how collaboration between the NHS, Scottish Government, academia and industry can accelerate health studies. As we navigate the complex issue of chronic kidney disease, our commitment to patient-centred research remains unwavering.
“Together we can advance targeted studies into medicines that slow progression of the disease and reduce the need for dialysis or transplantation, strengthen our workforce through dedicated research fellows and specialised training, provide greater opportunities for patients, and enable Scotland to attract and deliver more innovative trials.”
Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientist (Health) at Scottish Government said:
“I welcome this partnership with AstraZeneca which builds upon the excellent research infrastructure and expertise we have in Scotland, to drive the development of new treatments for chronic kidney disease. We must all work together to improve the outcomes and life circumstances for people living with kidney disease; and this partnership enables the fusion of medical expertise, knowledge, and insight from across NHS, academia, and industry.”
Tom Keith-Roach, AstraZeneca UK President, said:
"Scotland is setting a bold ambition to change the trajectory of chronic kidney disease. We are thrilled to invest in a partnership with the University of Glasgow, the University of Dundee, and the Scottish Government to speed up the study of three potential new combination medicines to treat this disease. The triple helix of industry, academia and NHS Scotland is a powerful force with the potential to transform care and outcomes for people. Furthermore, we believe Scotland is well placed to collaborate with AstraZeneca to shape our research on the world stage across a number of disease areas and attract investment to the country’s thriving Life Science sector."
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/clinical-trials-for-chronic-kidney-disease/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Minimum Income Guarantee: Experts by Experience Panel report26/07/2024 12:05:00
The full report from the Minimum Income Guarantee Experts by Experience Panel who have deliberated on the complexities of designing a Minimum Income Guarantee and provided rich insights which will continue to inform the Expert Group’s decision making.
Scottish Child Payment and the labour market25/07/2024 13:05:00
This publication presents Scottish Government analysis of how Scottish Child Payment interacts with the labour market in Scotland including how it impacts labour market decisions of its clients.
Housing First monitoring report: year 3 – October 2023 to March 202425/07/2024 12:05:00
Housing First quarterly monitoring from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024.
Funding for trade union learning25/07/2024 09:15:00
Support for workplace learning and promoting fair work.
Scottish Connections Fund applications now open24/07/2024 16:10:00
£50,000 available for projects to support Scotland’s diaspora.
Supporting Scotland’s most disadvantaged communities24/07/2024 15:10:00
£1 million to help tackle health inequalities.
New zero emission buses24/07/2024 10:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has announced that an innovative bus industry consortium will deliver 252 new zero-emission buses and coaches to Scotland’s roads, backed by Scottish Government investment.
Scotland's New National Park Appraisal Panel: final report23/07/2024 13:25:00
This report includes the Appraisal Panel’s advice to Ministers on the extent to which nominated areas meet each of the criteria for consideration for designation as new National Parks.