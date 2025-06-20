Home Office
|Printable version
Closure of loophole to keep terrorists and extremists out of the UK
A law has been introduced to prevent British citizenship being reinstated to people considered a national security risk following a successful initial appeal.
National security will be strengthened under a new law to prevent British citizenship being reinstated to individuals considered a risk following a successful initial appeal.
The Deprivation of Citizenship Orders (Effect during Appeal) Bill will ensure that citizenship is not automatically reinstated after a successful appeal until all further appeals are exhausted—protecting the public from potential threats.
The bill addresses a gap in the law identified by the Supreme Court, where it confirmed people automatically regain their British citizenship if their initial appeal is successful – even before further appeals have been determined.
This could mean individuals who the government still considers a risk to the UK’s national security can either be released from immigration detention or return to the UK whilst further appeals are still possible or are ongoing.
This change will also prevent a person from having British citizenship reinstated and then renouncing any other nationalities. This would mean any future decision to deprive their citizenship following a successful further appeal, could not be made as it would unlawfully render them stateless, meaning they could also not be deported from the UK or prevented from returning if they were already overseas.
Security Minister Dan Jarvis said:
Protecting our national security and keeping the British public safe is the first duty of this government and the foundation of our Plan for Change. The power to deprive someone of their British citizenship is an essential tool, and helps protect us from some of the most dangerous people.
We must close this gap in the law and prevent British citizenship being reinstated to individuals until all appeals have been determined. This is the right thing to do if we believe someone is a threat to our national security, and it will make Britain safer.
Deprivation decisions on ‘conducive to the public good’ grounds are taken only in the most serious cases by the Home Secretary, where it is in the public interest to do so because of the individual’s conduct or the threat they pose to the UK.
The change in the law follows the similar approach taken in asylum and human rights appeals cases, where asylum is not granted to a person appealing a rejection until all further appeals, up to the Court of Appeal, have been determined.
This narrowly focussed bill, consisting of two clauses, makes no change to a person’s existing right to appeal any decision to remove their British citizenship, and doesn’t widen the reasons for which a person could be deprived of their citizenship.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/closure-of-loophole-to-keep-terrorists-and-extremists-out-of-the-uk
Latest News from
Home Office
Baroness Casey's audit of group-based child sexual exploitation and abuse17/06/2025 11:10:00
The Home Secretary updated the House on the National Audit on Group-based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse ('grooming gangs') carried out by Baroness Casey.
Unfit officers to be banned from major law enforcement agencies11/06/2025 15:10:00
Disgraced officers from law enforcement agencies are to be blocked from joining police forces in the government's drive to raise standards within law enforcement.
Emergency workers to be better protected from racial abuse11/06/2025 14:05:00
Emergency workers will be better protected from violence and abuse when visiting homes as the government introduces new laws to support frontline staff.
Rough sleeping to be decriminalised after 200 years11/06/2025 12:17:00
The Government has confirmed it will repeal the outdated Vagrancy Act 1824 by Spring next year, to ensure rough sleeping is no longer a criminal offence.
Illegal working enforcement soars in drive to strengthen border security09/06/2025 15:20:00
Over 6,000 arrests and 9,000 visits carried out across the UK since the election in crackdown on illegal working.
Suspected people-smuggling gang arrested in nationwide crackdown04/06/2025 12:05:00
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry of hundreds of migrants in dawn strikes by Immigration Enforcement across the UK
New offence of forcing people to hide objects in their bodies04/06/2025 11:10:00
Children and vulnerable people being criminally exploited by gangs will be better protected under new measures, as part of the government's Plan for Change.
Police to crush vehicles used antisocially in 48 hours28/05/2025 13:20:00
Consultation launched on fast-tracking disposal of vehicles seized for antisocial behaviour.