CMA and Bank of England agree new understanding to improve collaboration
The CMA and the Bank of England have, for the first time, agreed a memorandum of understanding on how the two organisations will work together to deliver better outcomes for the UK economy, businesses and consumers.
The memorandum of understanding explains how the organisations will collaborate on issues where they have shared interests. This includes promoting a culture of cooperation and collaboration between the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Bank of England, and sets out how they will share information to assist each other in carrying out their functions.
To read the memorandum of understanding, visit the CMA’s website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-and-bank-of-england-agree-new-understanding-to-improve-collaboration
