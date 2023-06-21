Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA announces new Executive Director roles
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has created 2 new Executive Director (Board) roles, reflecting the expansion in the CMA’s responsibilities.
Since the UK left the EU the CMA has grown as an organisation, taking on more responsibilities and new functions. This includes the Office for the Internal Market (OIM) and Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU), as well as an enhanced responsibility for larger and more complex merger control reviews. In addition, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill envisages the CMA taking on greater responsibilities including in relation to digital markets regulation.
To reflect this growth, the CMA is now making some changes to our Executive Director structure to ensure that our organisational structure matches our responsibilities. It will also ensure that we continue to deliver on our core purpose to help people, businesses and the UK economy by promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour.
The CMA is therefore creating 2 new Executive Director roles:
- Executive Director, Mergers: In light of the CMA’s enhanced role reviewing larger and more complex mergers post-Brexit, a new Executive Director role with dedicated responsibility for Mergers will be created.
- Executive Director, Digital Markets Unit: To recognise the ongoing passage of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, and the new powers associated with that, a new Executive Director role responsible for the Digital Markets Unit will now be created.
A recruitment campaign for these roles will be launched in the coming weeks, together with recruitment of a new General Counsel on a permanent basis.
David Stewart, who is currently the Executive Director for Markets and Mergers, will take on the role of Executive Director Markets, Remedies and Regulation which will include responsibility for the OIM and SAU functions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-announces-new-executive-director-roles
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Amazon’s purchase of Roomba maker cleared by CMA16/06/2023 13:20:00
The CMA has cleared the online retailer’s $1.7 billion purchase of iRobot.
Solutions offered to protect consumers in pharmacy deal15/06/2023 13:20:00
CMA’s investigation into Bestway’s purchase of Lexon and Asurex has confirmed competition concerns.
CMA action on supermarkets protects competition and choice for shoppers13/06/2023 10:20:00
Sainsbury’s and Asda agree to address more than 30 anti-competitive land agreements which prevent rivals opening nearby.
Merger could mean Network Rail and TfL lose out on digital signalling options12/06/2023 12:20:00
CMA’s investigation provisionally concludes that Hitachi’s takeover of Thales GTS could reduce choice for Network Rail and TfL, impacting cost and service quality for passengers.
Blowing the whistle on cartels06/06/2023 15:10:00
CMA increases informant reward up to £250K to crack down on cartels.
Advice for shoppers after report highlights difficulties buying 'green' home heating31/05/2023 12:05:00
CMA will be carrying out further work looking into potential misleading practices in the green heating and insulation sector.
Meta offers to limit use of other businesses’ ad data to address CMA concerns29/05/2023 10:05:00
In response to competition concerns raised by the CMA, Meta has offered commitments not to use competitors’ advertising data for its Facebook Marketplace online classified ad service. It will do this by implementing new technical systems and training for staff.
Demolition company director disqualified for 7 years for bid rigging and compensation payments25/05/2023 16:05:00
The CMA has secured the disqualification of a further demolition company director for illegal cartel behaviour, bringing the total number to 4.