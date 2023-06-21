CMA announces new Executive Director roles

Since the UK left the EU the CMA has grown as an organisation, taking on more responsibilities and new functions. This includes the Office for the Internal Market (OIM) and Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU), as well as an enhanced responsibility for larger and more complex merger control reviews. In addition, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill envisages the CMA taking on greater responsibilities including in relation to digital markets regulation.

To reflect this growth, the CMA is now making some changes to our Executive Director structure to ensure that our organisational structure matches our responsibilities. It will also ensure that we continue to deliver on our core purpose to help people, businesses and the UK economy by promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour.

The CMA is therefore creating 2 new Executive Director roles:

Executive Director, Mergers: In light of the CMA’s enhanced role reviewing larger and more complex mergers post-Brexit, a new Executive Director role with dedicated responsibility for Mergers will be created.

Executive Director, Digital Markets Unit: To recognise the ongoing passage of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, and the new powers associated with that, a new Executive Director role responsible for the Digital Markets Unit will now be created.

A recruitment campaign for these roles will be launched in the coming weeks, together with recruitment of a new General Counsel on a permanent basis.

David Stewart, who is currently the Executive Director for Markets and Mergers, will take on the role of Executive Director Markets, Remedies and Regulation which will include responsibility for the OIM and SAU functions.