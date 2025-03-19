CMA clears poultry feed deal

An independent inquiry group has cleared Boparan’s deal to buy ForFarmers’ Burston and Radstock feed mills.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) independent inquiry group has cleared Boparan’s proposed purchase of ForFarmers’ Burston and Radstock feed mill sites, following an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

ForFarmers and Boparan (through 2Agriculture) both manufacture and supply chicken feed and other types of poultry feed in the UK.

The inquiry group’s investigation has found that Boparan’s purchase of ForFarmers’ Burston feed mill site could reduce the capacity available to manufacture chicken feed for chicken suppliers in the area around the mill in East Anglia. However, these suppliers will still have choice and the option to switch providers due to competition from other chicken feed providers in the market.

Having reviewed the evidence in the round, including the single response received from the parties in response to its interim report, the inquiry group does not believe the merger would lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the independent inquiry group, said:

Having assessed the evidence and feedback to our interim report, which suggested that competition would not be harmed, we have given this acquisition clearance to proceed.

For more information, visit the Boparan / ForFarmers (Burston and Radstock mills) case page.

