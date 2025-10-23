Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA confirms Apple and Google have strategic market status in mobile platforms
Following extensive consultation, the CMA confirms proposed decisions.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) yesterday confirmed that the legal tests have been met to designate both Apple and Google with strategic market status (SMS) in each of their mobile platforms. These platforms cover operating systems, app distribution, browsers and browser engines on smartphones and tablets.
The UK’s new digital markets competition regime came into force on 1 January 2025, allowing the CMA to take targeted and proportionate action to improve competition in digital markets, helping to drive innovation, investment and growth across the UK economy.
The CMA launched separate investigations into Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in January and published proposed decisions in July that they should be designated with SMS.
The CMA has heard from more than 150 stakeholders and had constructive engagement with Apple and Google. Having analysed the feedback, the CMA has confirmed Apple and Google both have substantial, entrenched market power and a position of strategic significance in their respective mobile platforms and have been designated with SMS.
Other highlights from the CMA’s decision include:
- UK mobile device holders use either Apple or Google’s mobile platform and are unlikely to switch between them, remaining either an ‘Apple’ or ‘Android’ user.
- Mobile platforms are the main way users access content on their device in the form of apps. To reach both Apple and Android users, businesses must develop and distribute their content through both Apple and Google’s mobile platforms.
- Ongoing technological developments, particularly involving AI, are unlikely to eliminate Apple or Google’s market power over the five-year designation period.
Designating Google and Apple with SMS is not a finding of wrongdoing and does not introduce any immediate requirements. However, it enables the CMA to consider proportionate, targeted interventions to ensure that mobile platforms are open to effective competition, and that consumers and businesses that rely on Google and Apple can have confidence that they are treated fairly.
Will Hayter, Executive Director for Digital Markets at the CMA, said:
The app economy generates 1.5% of the UK’s GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs, which is why it’s crucial these markets work well for business so they can invest, innovate and drive the growth this country needs.
Apple and Google’s mobile platforms are used by thousands of businesses right across the economy to market and sell products and services to millions of customers, but the platforms’ rules may be limiting innovation and competition.
Having taken into account the feedback received since our proposed decision, we have today designated Apple and Google’s mobile platforms with strategic market status.
The UK is one of a number of jurisdictions around the world taking action to support businesses and consumers dependent on mobile platforms. Others include the US, EU and Japan.
More information can be found on the respective Apple and Google mobile platforms case pages.
Notes to Editors
- To designate a firm with SMS, the CMA must decide that it has substantial and entrenched market power and a position of strategic significance in a digital activity.
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-confirms-apple-and-google-have-strategic-market-status-in-mobile-platforms
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA consults on proposed changes to its merger remedies approach17/10/2025 11:20:00
Comprehensive refresh seeks to ensure merger remedies are effective, provide greater certainty for businesses and allow more deals to be cleared.
Major reforms would require vet businesses to make fundamental changes to the way they support pet owners15/10/2025 13:10:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has today published the provisional decision in its market investigation into the UK’s £6.3 billion veterinary services market.
CMA refers B2B used car auction merger for Phase 2 investigation14/10/2025 10:20:00
Constellation’s purchase of Aston Barclay will move to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation after the CMA identified potential competition concerns.
CMA confirms Google has strategic market status in search services10/10/2025 12:20:00
Following extensive consultation, the CMA confirms proposed decision.
Provisional redeterminations on water price controls issued09/10/2025 11:10:00
An Independent Group of experts appointed by the CMA has released its provisional redeterminations on the price controls of the 5 water companies that disputed Ofwat’s determinations.
CMA fuel update: Prices at the pump remain high26/09/2025 12:20:00
Latest monitoring report from the CMA outlines developments in the road fuel market since its last update in June 2025.
CMA secures changes from Ticketmaster following Oasis tickets investigation25/09/2025 10:20:00
Fans will have accurate information about the benefits of different types of tickets and more information about pricing before and during sales.
CMA publishes final report on Spreadex / Sporting Index deal19/09/2025 14:20:00
Independent CMA panel found Spreadex’s purchase of Sporting Index would reduce specialist betting providers from 2 to 1.