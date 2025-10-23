CMA confirms Apple and Google have strategic market status in mobile platforms

Following extensive consultation, the CMA confirms proposed decisions.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) yesterday confirmed that the legal tests have been met to designate both Apple and Google with strategic market status (SMS) in each of their mobile platforms. These platforms cover operating systems, app distribution, browsers and browser engines on smartphones and tablets.

The UK’s new digital markets competition regime came into force on 1 January 2025, allowing the CMA to take targeted and proportionate action to improve competition in digital markets, helping to drive innovation, investment and growth across the UK economy.

The CMA launched separate investigations into Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in January and published proposed decisions in July that they should be designated with SMS.

The CMA has heard from more than 150 stakeholders and had constructive engagement with Apple and Google. Having analysed the feedback, the CMA has confirmed Apple and Google both have substantial, entrenched market power and a position of strategic significance in their respective mobile platforms and have been designated with SMS.

Other highlights from the CMA’s decision include:

UK mobile device holders use either Apple or Google’s mobile platform and are unlikely to switch between them, remaining either an ‘Apple’ or ‘Android’ user.

Mobile platforms are the main way users access content on their device in the form of apps. To reach both Apple and Android users, businesses must develop and distribute their content through both Apple and Google’s mobile platforms.

Ongoing technological developments, particularly involving AI, are unlikely to eliminate Apple or Google’s market power over the five-year designation period.

Designating Google and Apple with SMS is not a finding of wrongdoing and does not introduce any immediate requirements. However, it enables the CMA to consider proportionate, targeted interventions to ensure that mobile platforms are open to effective competition, and that consumers and businesses that rely on Google and Apple can have confidence that they are treated fairly.

Will Hayter, Executive Director for Digital Markets at the CMA, said:

The app economy generates 1.5% of the UK’s GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs, which is why it’s crucial these markets work well for business so they can invest, innovate and drive the growth this country needs. Apple and Google’s mobile platforms are used by thousands of businesses right across the economy to market and sell products and services to millions of customers, but the platforms’ rules may be limiting innovation and competition. Having taken into account the feedback received since our proposed decision, we have today designated Apple and Google’s mobile platforms with strategic market status.

The UK is one of a number of jurisdictions around the world taking action to support businesses and consumers dependent on mobile platforms. Others include the US, EU and Japan.

