The CMA believes remedies offered could resolve its concerns over AkzoNobel’s acquisition of Axalta Coatings.

AkzoNobel and Axalta offer to divest AkzoNobel’s vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe, including the UK.

The CMA found the deal could substantially lessen competition in the supply of vehicle refinish coatings in the UK.

CMA will consult on accepting the undertakings in due course.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering AkzoNobel’s and Axalta’s offer of legally binding undertakings to divest AkzoNobel’s vehicle refinish coatings business in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK and Switzerland in order to resolve competition concerns identified during its phase 1 investigation.

AkzoNobel and Axalta both produce and supply paint and coating products for various applications, such as those used in the production and repair of vehicles.

Having completed its phase 1 investigation, the CMA found that the merger would create the clear market leader and could reduce competition by removing an important alternative supplier. This could result in higher prices and less choice for customers, including body shops and vehicle owners.

AkzoNobel and Axalta have offered undertakings designed to address the CMA’s concerns. AkzoNobel has proposed to sell its vehicle refinish coatings business (including the necessary brands, assets, contracts and personnel) in the EEA, Switzerland and the UK, to a suitable purchaser to be approved by the CMA.

Having found that the undertakings offered could in principle address its concerns, the CMA will consult on the remedies package and potential purchaser in due course. If the CMA is satisfied that the undertakings address its concerns, it will conditionally clear the deal.

Richard Romney, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:

Our investigation found that the proposed merger between AkzoNobel and Axalta could reduce competition in the supply of vehicle refinish coatings in the UK, which could potentially lead to higher prices and less choice for the car maintenance sector – costs which could then be passed on to motorists. We have provisionally concluded that the undertakings offered by AkzoNobel may be capable of addressing these concerns. We will consult in due course and assess whether the proposed remedy would restore the competition that would otherwise be lost as a result of the merger.

More information is available on the case page.

Notes to editors