Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA could approve Synopsys / Ansys merger if competition concerns are resolved
Synopsys’ purchase of Ansys raises competition concerns in the supply of semiconductor chip design and light simulation products in the UK – but deal could be approved by the CMA if its concerns are resolved.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that Synopsys’ proposed purchase of Ansys for $35 billion could reduce competition in the supply of certain semiconductor chip design and light simulation products in the UK.
Semiconductor chips are crucial components in technologies used every day by UK consumers (such as smartphones and laptops) and also in key sectors including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Light simulation software is used for a wide range of light-related products such as camera lenses, TV displays, car headlights and lasers. Synopsys and Ansys are two major suppliers in the semiconductor chip design and light simulation software sector and their products help a broad range of customers and industries.
Having assessed the evidence, the CMA believes the merger could reduce choice for customers – which tend to be major companies that operate globally and in the UK – that rely on these software products. This could lead to a loss of innovation, lower quality software and/or higher prices which may then be passed onto UK businesses and consumers.
During its Phase 1 investigation, the CMA examined the impact of the merger across a wide range of semiconductor chip design and light simulation software markets, looking at the extent to which Synopsys and Ansys currently compete or may do so in the future. The CMA found that while the products the companies offer are largely complementary, the deal could reduce competition in the supply of three software products where Synopsys and Ansys have strong market positions and compete closely with one another.
The CMA’s concerns are in relation to:
- global register transfer level power consumption analysis, which is used to check how much power a chip consumes and requires to function
- global optics software and global photonics software, which are used to design and model light-related products
Synopsys and Ansys now have the opportunity to submit proposals to address the CMA’s concerns. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the CMA will progress to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
Naomi Burgoyne, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:
Synopsys and Ansys are important suppliers of semiconductor chip design and light simulation software, and we’re concerned that this deal could reduce innovation and lead to higher prices for these products in the UK.
Millions of businesses and consumers in the UK use products that rely on these companies’ software every day, whether that’s consumer electronic devices, medical equipment, modern vehicles or even AI.
The companies now have the opportunity to offer solutions to address our concerns, otherwise the deal will be referred to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
More information on this case is available on the Synopsys / Ansys case page.
Notes to Editors:
- Synopsys Inc is a US-based supplier of electronic design automation (EDA) software used in the design of semiconductor chips. Ansys Inc supplies simulation and analysis (S&A) software which is used across various industries including semiconductor design, as well as aerospace, automotive and construction.
- The CMA also looked at whether Synopsys or Ansys offer software products which are important inputs for their competitors, and if so, whether they could limit their rivals’ access to these. The CMA also considered whether they could degrade or remove interoperability between their products and those of rivals. Ultimately, the CMA did not find concerns in relation to this.
- Under the Enterprise Act 2002 (the Act) the CMA has a duty to make a reference to Phase 2 if the CMA believes that it is or may be the case that a relevant merger situation has been created, or arrangements are in progress or contemplation which, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation; and the creation of that situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services. Guidance on the CMA’s mergers jurisdiction and procedure can be read here.
- The merger is subject to a number of merger investigations in other jurisdictions including in the EU, US, China, Japan and South Korea and the CMA has engaged closely with certain other agencies reviewing the merger throughout its investigation as appropriate.
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-could-approve-synopsys-ansys-merger-if-competition-concerns-are-resolved
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA probes possible bid-rigging in relation to school improvement fund12/12/2024 12:20:00
The CMA has launched an investigation into suspected bid-rigging in relation to a key government fund for improving the condition of school buildings.
NHS set to benefit from £23 million following CMA pharma probe11/12/2024 09:20:00
The CMA has secured an offer of £23m from Vifor Pharma to the NHS, as part of a wider package, to address concerns that doctors were given potentially misleading information.
CMA clears Vodafone / Three merger, subject to legally binding commitments05/12/2024 13:10:00
Proposed commitments would ensure the merger boosts competition in UK telecoms with rollout of 5G connectivity.
High fuel margins continue to inflate pump prices for motorists28/11/2024 16:20:00
Today’s interim monitoring report sets out the CMA's observations on developments in the road fuel retail market since the previous update in July 2024.
Groceries: Loyalty prices offer genuine savings, says CMA28/11/2024 11:05:00
The CMA looked at thousands of products to see if loyalty prices offered genuine savings – the evidence says yes.
Keynote speech to the BIICL Tech Antitrust Roundtable 202426/11/2024 12:20:00
The keynote speech delivered by Jessica Lennard, Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer, to the 6th Annual BIICL Technology and Antitrust Roundtable
CMA publishes provisional findings in Mobile Browsers and Cloud Gaming market investigation25/11/2024 10:25:00
Findings by an independent inquiry group suggest Apple’s policies are holding back innovation in the browsers we use to access the web on mobile phones.
Spreadex required to sell Sporting Index25/11/2024 09:25:00
An independent CMA panel has decided Spreadex should sell Sporting Index after finding the deal harmed competition for licensed online sports spread betting services.