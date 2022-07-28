Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA finds concerns in proposed chemicals merger
The CMA has found that the anticipated purchase of MBCC Group by Sika AG could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of chemical admixtures in the UK.
Chemical admixtures are an essential input for products like concrete and cement used in the construction industry. These specialty chemicals are commonly used to improve the strength of concrete or to control its setting time, to allow wet concrete to be transported over longer distances or held on-site for longer periods.
Chemical admixtures, which have become increasingly important as construction methods have developed, also play a key role in reducing the cost and environmental impact of concrete production.
Sika AG is a Swiss-based multinational specialty chemical company active across the construction sector and motor vehicle industry. MBCC is also a leading global supplier of construction chemicals and solutions. Sika announced its intention to acquire MBCC, in a deal valued at around £4.5 billion, in November 2021.
Sika and MBCC are the two largest suppliers of chemical admixtures in the UK and compete closely, particularly for customers with large volume requirements . Both companies are also two of the few competitors able to support customer requirements for product development and innovation. The CMA found that the combined business would account for over half of admixtures supplied in the UK after the merger and face limited competition, giving customers less choice and potentially leaving them facing higher costs and reduced innovation .
Colin Raftery , Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:
Chemical admixtures are vital to the UK construction industry, used in projects that range from laying pavements to the very largest infrastructure projects.
The loss of competition that this deal could bring about could lead to higher prices and poorer quality products for customers, increasing the costs of these projects.
Sika AG and MBCC Group now have 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA’s concerns. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the deal will be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
For more information, visit the Sika AG / MBCC Group merger inquiry page.
Notes to editors
- For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office on 020 3738 6460 or press@cma.gov.uk.
- As part of its investigation, the CMA also considered whether there would be an SLC in relation to certain products used in drinking water infrastructure in the UK, and structural cementitious grouts used for offshore wind turbine installation. In both instances however it found that there would be sufficient competitive constraints to prevent an SLC.
- Under the Enterprise Act 2002 (the Act) the CMA has a duty to make a reference to Phase 2 if the CMA believes that it is or may be the case that a relevant merger situation has been created, or arrangements are in progress or contemplation which, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation; and the creation of that situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-finds-concerns-in-proposed-chemicals-merger
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA orders Monzo to comply with banking rules26/07/2022 15:10:00
The CMA has today ordered Monzo bank to review the way it informs departing customers of their historic financial transactions.
CMA shines a light on music streaming26/07/2022 11:25:00
The CMA today published analysis which shines a light on the inner workings of music streaming.
Six high street banks broke CMA banking rules25/07/2022 12:20:00
Six high street banks have broken rules imposed by the CMA under the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, including Metro Bank which has refunded affected customers.
£70 million in fines for pharma firms that overcharged NHS22/07/2022 12:20:00
After reassessing part of the case, the CMA has found that Pfizer and Flynn abused their dominant positions to overcharge the NHS for a life-saving epilepsy drug.
UK consumers save £2 billion following CMA action21/07/2022 15:38:00
Consumers in the UK saved an estimated £2 billion a year over the last 3 years thanks to action taken by the CMA to protect them from illegal and unfair practices.
HS2 bidder merger raises competition concerns19/07/2022 13:10:00
The CMA has found that a merger between 2 businesses currently bidding for the installation of overhead power cables for HS2 could raise competition concerns.
Subsidy Advice Unit calls for views on guidance to assist public authorities12/07/2022 09:20:00
The CMA is seeking views on its draft guidance for the operation of the Subsidy Advice Unit – which will have an advisory role in the UK’s new subsidy control regime.
Review finds cause for concern in some parts of road fuel market11/07/2022 12:20:00
A review of competition in the road fuel market has found cause for concern in the growing gap between the price of crude oil when it enters refineries, and the wholesale price when it leaves refineries as petrol or diesel.