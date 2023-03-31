CMA grants energy firm permission to appeal Ofgem licence changes

Northern Powergrid can now appeal changes by Ofgem to their energy licences, which affect how much Northern Powergrid can charge their customers.

Following the request on 2 March 2023, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has now granted Northern Powergrid, specifically Northern Powergrid (Northeast) Plc and Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Plc, permission to appeal.

Northern Powergrid is seeking to challenge modifications to their electricity distribution licences, which affect how much they can charge their customers. The charges are regulated by the RIIO-ED2 price control decision issued in November 2022 by Ofgem.

The appeal focuses on the way Ofgem calculated the costs Northern Powergrid would spend on maintaining and investing in its networks over the next 5 years, including how different views on the impact of the move to net zero on distribution companies were taken into account.

Having granted permission, the CMA now has 6 months to reach a final view on the appeal. The review will be conducted by an independent group of 3 CMA panel members.

For more information on the process of such appeals, please see CMA70, which outlines appeal rules, and CMA71, the CMA’s appeal guide.

All information on this case is available on the Energy Licence Modification Appeal 2023 page.

Notes to editors