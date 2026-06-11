CMA investigates Ryanair over charging parents to sit with children

Budget airline Ryanair is under investigation by the CMA over fees that parents must pay to sit with their children – including those with disabilities.

Ryanair’s T&Cs require parents to sit with their children – and charges them around £8 per flight to do so

CMA will investigate whether this is an unfair contract term under consumer law

CMA: “Lots of families save up to afford a summer holiday and we know that extra charges can quickly bump up the price”

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Ryanair over charges that parents must pay to sit with their children on flights.

Ryanair’s terms and conditions require at least one parent to sit with their children aged 2-11 when they fly. This is done through what Ryanair calls a “mandatory family seat”, which the parent must pay for in order to secure a seat next to them for their child. For all other passengers, reserving a seat is optional. This fee applies to both outbound and return flights and typically costs around £8 each way. CMA evidence suggests this approach to seating is used across the majority of Ryanair’s UK routes.

The CMA is investigating whether Ryanair’s approach to seat reservations may mean parents are being charged for the airline to meet its child safety and disability‑related obligations as set out under aviation rules – and will investigate to determine whether or not this practice is in line with consumer law.

Specifically, its investigation relates to whether Ryanair’s contract term is “unfair” under consumer law. Contract terms are unfair if they put customers at an unfair disadvantage. The law applies a fairness test that asks whether the wording tilts the balance of rights and responsibilities in the contract too much in favour of the business. Unfair terms are not legally binding on customers, and the CMA can take enforcement action to stop businesses using them.

The CMA understands that Ryanair is the only major airline flying out of the UK to impose this charge. Other airlines offer to seat children with a parent or guardian without the need for a paid-for adult seat reservation, or allocate seats together automatically during booking for free. Ryanair’s website refers to “Free reserved seats for kids under 12”, but the parents and guardians must pay a booking fee to access these seats.

As part of the investigation, the CMA will also examine whether the mandatory family seat fee is “dripped” during the booking process and whether consumers are presented with the total price that they will pay.

Under consumer law, businesses must show a total price that includes all unavoidable charges, rather than adding – or “dripping” – extra charges separately or later in the process. This ensures consumers can effectively compare prices and understand the true cost of what they are buying.

The CMA is at the beginning of its investigation, and it has reached no conclusions about whether Ryanair has broken the law.

Hayley Fletcher, Senior Director of Consumer Protection, said:

Lots of families save up to afford a summer holiday and we know that extra charges can quickly bump up the price. Our investigation will consider Ryanair’s approach to family seat reservations and how the cost is presented to consumers to determine whether they comply with consumer law. For the past year, we’ve told businesses to ensure their customers are shown the total price upfront – those who don’t face the very real possibility of action from the CMA.

Statistics

The Ryanair website states that reserving a mandatory family seat costs between 4.5-13.5 euros, which is equivalent to £4-£12, with CMA evidence showing it is most commonly £8 per flight [Source: CMA-gathered evidence]

In 2024, almost a third – 32% – of those surveyed planned to reduce spending on holidays to cover the cost of living [Source: Holiday Habits, ABTA, 2025]

Today’s investigation forms part of the CMA’s wider work to help ease cost of living pressures and protect vulnerable consumers. Since its strengthened consumer powers came into force – which allow it to fine companies for breaches and secure refunds – the CMA has launched investigations into 15 businesses, across sectors including ticketing, gyms, homeware and online reviews, putting UK consumers at the heart of its action.

What happens next

The CMA will investigate Ryanair’s approach to mandatory seat reservations. How the investigation unfolds will depend on the nature of the evidence. It could result in a finding of unlawful conduct, the imposition of remedies, or case closure.

For more information, visit the Ryanair case page.

Notes to Editors

All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA Press Office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460. Ryanair’s terms and conditions require that, where a person is travelling with a child under 12 (other than an infant under 2 who shares the person’s seat), at least one adult in the booking must reserve a seat. This seat reservation allows up to 4 children to be allocated seats next to and/or near that adult. The CMA understands that Ryanair does not to apply this fee on every flight. Evidence suggests that, in a limited number of cases, parents may be seated with their children at no additional cost. The CMA will look at this as part of its investigation. Following action by Italy’s Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), Ryanair does not apply this fee on flights to and from Italy. Read more here: Ryanair loses appeal against Italian ban on fees hitting people accompanying children – Reuters. The CMA expects to make an update on its investigation within 6 months. As with all its work, the CMA will progress this investigation at pace, whilst ensuring a robust and detailed review is conducted, and the businesses’ rights of defence are respected. Under the new consumer regime, if a company infringes consumer protection law, the CMA can fine them up to 10% of their global turnover (or £300,000 where this is higher than 10%).

Email

For general public: general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk

For media: press@cma.gov.uk

Telephone numbers

For media: 020 3738 6460

For media – out of hours: 020 3738 6878

Opening hours

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5:30pm. On bank holidays, or outside of working hours, media can call the out of hours number or use the media email address above.