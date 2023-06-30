Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA issues call for information on Phase 2 merger process
The CMA is carrying out a “stocktake” of its Phase 2 merger process to ensure that its investigations are conducted as effectively and efficiently as possible.
As part of this assessment, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is inviting views on whether there are aspects of the process that could work better.
The CMA is, in particular, seeking views on:
-
How merging businesses (and others) engage with the independent inquiry groups that take decisions in Phase 2 mergers – in relation to both whether a merger raises competition concerns and possible remedies to address any concerns;
-
Whether there are barriers to using the existing procedural mechanisms intended to facilitate discussions on remedies at an early stage of the Phase 2 merger control process;
-
Whether the existing key opportunities to make written submissions and for direct in-person engagement work well; and
-
Whether there are aspects of regimes in other jurisdictions that might work well within the UK regime.
In parallel to this call for written submissions, the CMA is seeking to engage directly with a wide range of stakeholders (including businesses with experience of CMA merger investigations, legal and economic advisors on UK and international merger cases, consumer and industry groups, and other competition authorities) to reflect on what works well and any areas for improvement.
Colin Raftery, Senior Director of Mergers, said:
“UK merger control investigations are already characterised by a very high degree of engagement and transparency, but we’re always keen to consider whether there are parts of the process that could work better.
“Brexit expanded the range of mergers that the CMA looks at, as well as increasing the proportion of cases that we investigate in parallel with other international authorities.
“With more than 2 years of practice to look at since we took on these additional responsibilities, we think now is a good opportunity to take stock and consider whether existing processes could be improved”.
Notes to editors
- The call for information is live on GOV.UK until 5pm on 25 August 2023.
- The CMA’s current focus is on changes that could be made within the existing legislation (taking into account the impact of the changes already proposed to the UK merger control regime in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill).
- Following the call for information the CMA intends to publish a revised draft version of the CMA’s Guidance on the CMA’s jurisdiction and procedure and will consult on all proposed changes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-issues-call-for-information-on-phase-2-merger-process
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
New evidence changes vehicle salvage merger assessment23/06/2023 13:10:00
CMA provisionally clears Copart’s completed purchase of Hills Motors following new evidence
CMA action protects outcomes for hearing implant patients22/06/2023 12:20:00
CMA partially prevents sale of hearing implant business after concluding patients potentially worse off.
CMA announces new Executive Director roles21/06/2023 13:05:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has created 2 new Executive Director (Board) roles, reflecting the expansion in the CMA’s responsibilities.
Amazon’s purchase of Roomba maker cleared by CMA16/06/2023 13:20:00
The CMA has cleared the online retailer’s $1.7 billion purchase of iRobot.
Solutions offered to protect consumers in pharmacy deal15/06/2023 13:20:00
CMA’s investigation into Bestway’s purchase of Lexon and Asurex has confirmed competition concerns.
CMA action on supermarkets protects competition and choice for shoppers13/06/2023 10:20:00
Sainsbury’s and Asda agree to address more than 30 anti-competitive land agreements which prevent rivals opening nearby.
Merger could mean Network Rail and TfL lose out on digital signalling options12/06/2023 12:20:00
CMA’s investigation provisionally concludes that Hitachi’s takeover of Thales GTS could reduce choice for Network Rail and TfL, impacting cost and service quality for passengers.
Blowing the whistle on cartels06/06/2023 15:10:00
CMA increases informant reward up to £250K to crack down on cartels.