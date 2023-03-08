CMA launches investigation into fragrances and fragrance ingredients

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reason to suspect anti-competitive behaviour has taken place involving suppliers of fragrances and fragrance ingredients for use in the manufacture of consumer products such as household and personal care products.

The CMA has been in contact with the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice, the European Commission and the Swiss Competition Commission in relation to this matter, and this investigation has been launched in consultation with them.

Following a period of investigation and information gathering, the CMA may issue a statement of objections if it comes to the provisional view that competition law has been infringed. At this stage, no assumptions should be made about whether competition law has been broken.

Further detail of the CMA’s procedures in competition cases is available in its guidance, and any updates to this investigation will be made on the Suspected anti-competitive conduct in relation to fragrances and fragrance ingredients case page.

Notes to editors