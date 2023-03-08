Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA launches investigation into fragrances and fragrance ingredients
The CMA has launched an investigation into suspected anti-competitive conduct in relation to the supply of fragrances and fragrance ingredients.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reason to suspect anti-competitive behaviour has taken place involving suppliers of fragrances and fragrance ingredients for use in the manufacture of consumer products such as household and personal care products.
The CMA has been in contact with the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice, the European Commission and the Swiss Competition Commission in relation to this matter, and this investigation has been launched in consultation with them.
Following a period of investigation and information gathering, the CMA may issue a statement of objections if it comes to the provisional view that competition law has been infringed. At this stage, no assumptions should be made about whether competition law has been broken.
Further detail of the CMA’s procedures in competition cases is available in its guidance, and any updates to this investigation will be made on the Suspected anti-competitive conduct in relation to fragrances and fragrance ingredients case page.
Notes to editors
- The competition legislation relevant to the CMA’s investigation is the Competition Act 1998. The Chapter I prohibition of the Competition Act 1998 prohibits agreements, concerted practices and decisions by associations of undertakings which have as their object or effect the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition within the UK or a part of it and which may affect trade within the UK or a part of it unless they are excluded or exempt.
- As with all its work, the CMA will progress this investigation at pace whilst ensuring a robust and detailed review is conducted and parties’ rights of defence are respected. There is no legal deadline to complete inquiries under the Competition Act 1998.
- Under the CMA’s leniency policy, a business that has been involved in certain types of anti-competitive conduct may be granted immunity from penalties or a significant reduction in penalty in return for reporting cartel activity and assisting the CMA with its investigation. Individuals involved in cartel activity may also be granted immunity from criminal prosecution for the cartel offence under the Enterprise Act 2002 and from director disqualification. The CMA also operates a rewards policy under which it may pay a financial reward of up to £100,000 in return for information which helps it to identify and take action against illegal cartels. More information is available on the CMA’s leniency policy and the CMA’s informant reward policy.
- Anyone who has information about a cartel is encouraged to call the CMA cartels hotline on 020 3738 6888 or email cartelshotline@cma.gov.uk.
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- All enquiries from the general public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-launches-investigation-into-fragrances-and-fragrance-ingredients
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Merger could mean costlier and lower quality inspections for food industry07/03/2023 10:25:00
CMA’s investigation into Eville & Jones’ acquisition of Vorenta has raised competition concerns in the provision of various veterinary public health inspections.
CMA provisionally clears satellite comms deal following in-depth review01/03/2023 11:25:00
The decision comes after a Phase 2 review revealed Viasat and Inmarsat will likely face significant competition from both emerging and established players as the sector expands.
New guidance to help businesses co-operate on environment28/02/2023 14:25:00
New draft guidance published by the CMA will help businesses work together with confidence towards achieving environmental goals.
Home building and renting probed to help buyers and tenants28/02/2023 11:10:00
The CMA has launched a market study into housebuilding and a separate project considering consumer rights for those in rented homes.
Experts appointed as UK looks to level digital playing field for consumers24/02/2023 09:20:00
Leaders from competition, academia and industry brought in to advise the CMA as it prepares for new powers to oversee digital markets
First internal market report finds proposed peat ban does not raise major concerns for businesses21/02/2023 13:10:00
The OIM has published its first report, which found that the UK Government’s proposal to ban the sale of horticultural peat in England from 2024 would not have a major impact on intra-UK trade.
Takeover of eight vet businesses could increase costs for animal owners17/02/2023 14:10:00
CMA initial investigations into IVC’s purchase of eight independent vet businesses find competition concerns
CMA reminds employers to avoid anti-competitive practices09/02/2023 13:10:00
New materials published by the CMA remind employers to brush up on competition law and avoid illegal collusion