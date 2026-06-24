CMA orders StubHub UK to refund customers over hidden fees

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that StubHub UK did not show fans the total price upfront when purchasing tickets – as required by law. Instead, a mandatory fee was included later in the process. StubHub UK is one of the largest marketplaces allowing people to buy and sell tickets for live shows and events in the UK.

The CMA has fined the company close to £900,000 and ordered it to issue refunds to more than 50,000 fans exceeding £590,000 for using this illegal practice known as drip pricing. Drip pricing can cause fans to be caught out by extra charges and to buy tickets they might not otherwise have selected, had they been able to compare prices accurately from the start.

When the CMA examined the experience of fans buying tickets for gigs and sports events on StubHub UK, it found that between 6 April and 7 December 2025, some were required to pay mandatory costs such as delivery and service fees. However, these unavoidable fees were added at the final stage of the checkout process and not included in the total price from the start, which broke consumer law.

Affected customers do not need to take any action. StubHub UK will contact fans about their refund, which will be automatically repaid onto the card they used to purchase their tickets. The amount repaid to individuals will vary depending on how much they paid in fees - the average payout will be around £10 per transaction.

StubHub UK immediately took steps to end the conduct and engaged constructively with the CMA throughout the investigation. Having admitted breaking the law and agreeing to settle the case early with the CMA, the company received a 40% reduction to its financial penalty. When a company settles, it agrees not to appeal or challenge the decision in court. This allows the CMA to resolve cases faster and get refunds back to consumers more quickly.

Under its new consumer enforcement powers, the CMA has so far secured more than £1.95 million in refunds for customers and levied fines exceeding £5.7 million.

Drip pricing was banned last year under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA). When the CMA's strengthened consumer powers came into force in April 2025, it committed to tackling hidden fees as well as other unlawful online pricing practices to ensure shoppers were not left out of pocket. Its clear pricing campaign provides businesses with a three-step checklist to make sure their prices are clear and upfront.

(Source: Competition and Markets Authority)

Read the full story on the GOV.UK website.

For more information on the secondary ticketing market, please see 'Sale and resale of tickets'. Drip pricing and the protection from unfair trading aspects of the DMCCA are covered in 'Protection from unfair trading (criminal law)'.