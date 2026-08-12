CMA proposes removing 27 market remedies in part or full following review

Strategic review points to removing or amending measures that may no longer be needed following changes to how markets work, regulation or consumer behaviour.

CMA publishes its provisional decision in relation to keeping or removing 33 market remedies

CMA is committed to ensuring its remedies remain effective, proportionate and focused on delivering real benefits for consumers, businesses and the UK economy

Now inviting views before reaching a final decision

Following its strategic review of 33 market remedies, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is consulting on its provisional decision to remove 23 measures, retain 6 in full and partially remove 4.

Market remedies are designed to fix competition problems identified during market investigations. Remedies play an important role in improving competition, but businesses need to dedicate resources to comply with them and the CMA or other bodies must monitor them – so it is important to assess whether they are still needed and whether they are the best use of resource.

While the CMA excluded from the review remedies that are clearly continuing to deliver impact, it identified 33 remedies (60% of all CMA market remedies in place) for further consideration. These could, for example, have been superseded by new laws and regulations or technological advances that have transformed how consumers buy goods and services.

The CMA has provisionally decided to:

remove 23 now redundant remedies including those relating to how extended warranties on domestic electrical goods are sold; package holidays and tour operators; and the on-air promotion of magazines published or sold by the BBC.

partially remove 4 remedies relating to retail banking; home credit; private motor insurance; and certain soft drinks. This involves removing parts of the remedies that are redundant whilst retaining requirements that continue to protect consumers and promote competition.

retain 6 remedies in full which continue to protect consumers and promote competition. These relate to current account switching services; local bus services; 2 measures relating to the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which is used as domestic heating fuel; and 2 measures relating to soft drinks.

Read the full details of the remedies and reasons for the provisional decisions as to why they should be removed or retained here online.

Juliette Enser, Executive Director of Enforcement and Markets at the CMA, said:

Market remedies play an important role in protecting competition and consumers, but they should only remain in place where they are needed. Our review suggests some measures may no longer be necessary to address the concerns they were designed to tackle – removing them will help reduce the burden on businesses and allow the CMA to focus on the protections that matter most. Strong competition is key to helping people get more choice and better deals – and that remains central to our decision making.

The review follows a consultation launched in January 2026 and reflects the CMA’s broader approach to ensuring market interventions continue to deliver meaningful benefits. It also supports the CMA’s commitment to foster a UK regulatory landscape that attracts investment and instils business confidence.

The CMA is inviting views from interested parties before making a final decision. Responses should be sent to MarketsRemediesStrategicReview@cma.gov.uk by 5pm on 11 September 2026.

All responses will be carefully considered before the CMA reaches its final decision, expected in Autumn 2026.