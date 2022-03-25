Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022 to 2023
CMA Chair Jonathan Scott says competition is “more important than ever before” as concerns mount over the cost of living.
The Annual Plan explains how the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will protect consumers, promote competition and help support the economy in the year ahead. It aims to encourage innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth to benefit all nations and regions of the UK.
Jonathan Scott, Chair of the CMA, said:
At a time of rising concern over the cost of living, competitive markets have a crucial role to play in keeping prices for consumers as low as possible. Competition will also be vital for promoting innovation, productivity and growth in our economy.
Over the last year, we have worked tirelessly to achieve great results for people in the UK, including securing refunds for people whose holidays were cancelled; freeing people from costly ground rent clauses; and launching our first investigations to crack down on companies that make misleading green claims. Looking to the year ahead, competition will be more important than ever before, and our Annual Plan outlines our continued commitment to boosting competition and protecting consumers.
In 2022 to 2023, the CMA will focus on the following themes:
- Protecting consumers from unfair behaviour by businesses, during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic
- Fostering competition to promote innovation, productivity and long-term growth right across the UK
- Promoting effective competition in digital markets
- Supporting the transition to low carbon growth, including through the development of healthy competitive markets in sustainable products and services
- Delivering our new responsibilities and strengthening our position as a global competition and consumer protection authority
During the consultation process for the draft Annual Plan, the CMA sought insight directly from consumers, representative charities, and businesses. As well as receiving 19 written submissions from organisations that overwhelmingly supported the themes set out in the plan, the CMA held meetings with stakeholders and hosted events across all 4 nations of the UK.
For more information, read the annual plan in full.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-publishes-annual-plan-2022-to-2023
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Morrisons purchase raises competition concerns over fuel25/03/2022 10:15:00
CMA finds CD&R’s acquisition of Morrisons could lead to higher fuel prices in 121 locations across the country where both firms own forecourts.
Dar Lighting fined after ignoring warnings on restricting discounts24/03/2022 09:25:00
The CMA has fined Dar Lighting Ltd £1.5 million for breaking competition law by restricting the level of discounts retailers could offer online.
First official analysis of UK’s internal market published22/03/2022 14:43:00
The Office for the Internal Market (OIM) has published the first report of its kind of the UK internal market.
Thousands more leaseholders freed from rising ground rents21/03/2022 12:20:00
The CMA’s latest intervention has freed thousands of leaseholders from increasing ground rent terms that saw them trapped in homes they struggled to sell or mortgage.
Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions deal referred for an in-depth investigation18/03/2022 14:10:00
The CMA has referred Ritchie Bros’ planned purchase of Euro Auctions for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation, after finding competition concerns.
Helicopter services deal raises competition concerns18/03/2022 12:20:00
The CMA has provisionally found that CHC’s purchase of Babcock’s oil and gas offshore helicopter transportation services business raises competition concerns.
CMA clears Sony’s acquisition of AWAL16/03/2022 16:15:00
The CMA has cleared Sony’s acquisition of AWAL, an ‘artist and label’ (A&L) services provider, following an in-depth merger inquiry.
CMA finds NortonLifeLock purchase of Avast could reduce competition16/03/2022 13:25:00
The CMA has found that NortonLifeLock’s approximately £6bn purchase of Avast raises competition concerns and may now be referred for an in-depth investigation.