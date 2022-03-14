Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA publishes environmental sustainability advice to government
The CMA has published advice on how competition and consumer laws can help meet the UK's environmental goals, and has outlined plans for a Sustainability Taskforce.
- Advice suggests clarifying the law on providing environmental information to consumers – including having standard definitions for terms like ‘carbon neutral’
- CMA outlines views on exemptions for environmental initiatives that restrict competition
- Sustainability Taskforce to lead CMA’s continuing efforts to support the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy
In July 2021, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) asking it to provide advice to the government on how competition and consumer law frameworks could be enhanced to better support net zero and sustainability goals, including preparing for climate change.
Following a public consultation, the CMA has recommended a number of actions for the government to consider, including changes to consumer law which make it easier for shoppers to make sustainable choices. This could be achieved by, for example, introducing legislative definitions for potentially misleading terms like “recyclable” and “carbon neutral.” Standard definitions of commonly used terminology would help shoppers to compare similar products. It would also complement the CMA’s work on the Green Claims Code which helps businesses accurately communicate their green credentials to shoppers in an honest and transparent way.
At this stage, the CMA has not seen sufficient evidence that competition law prevents firms from acting sustainably. For example, it is already possible for companies to work together to lessen the environmental impact of their sector, by pooling resources or expertise, without breaching competition rules.
However, the CMA has found that more clarity about what is, and is not, legal would help firms work towards sustainability goals without worrying that they are breaking the law in the process.
For example, in its advice, the CMA has expressed a view on the ongoing international debate around the circumstances in which agreements that restrict competition can qualify for exemption under competition law. These agreements between businesses could include working together to reduce waste or improve biodiversity.
For an agreement to be exempt from competition law, the businesses’ customers should receive a ‘fair share’ of the resulting benefits, which may typically be through lower prices or higher quality goods.
Overall, the CMA thinks that there is some flexibility under the current rules to take environmental benefits into account when considering exemptions for agreements that restrict competition, and has committed to bringing forward more detailed guidance in this area.
To build on its advice, and further its wider objective of supporting the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy, the CMA has launched a Sustainability Taskforce within the CMA. It will lead the CMA’s work in this area and will bring together colleagues from across the CMA, while also drawing on outside expertise. The Taskforce will develop formal guidance, lead discussions with government, industry and partner organisations and continually review the case for legislative change, particularly in light of market developments.
Sarah Cardell, General Counsel at the CMA, said:
We want it to be as easy as possible for businesses and, ultimately, shoppers to make choices which are better for the environment.
That’s why we plan to shine a light on what businesses can and can’t do under current competition and consumer laws, as well as advising the government on changes that will help people shop more sustainably.
Our new Taskforce will take a leading role in helping to make sure the UK’s economy not only serves the interests of consumers but also delivers on its environmental responsibilities.
The CMA’s advice is informed by responses to its consultation. It considered submissions from law firms, industry and consumer groups, other regulators, and members of the public. It also drew on its own markets and enforcement work in relation to electric vehicles; recent consultation and revisions to the Merger Assessment Guidelines; publications on sustainability and antitrust; and work on the Green Claims Code.
Notes to editors
- The BEIS Secretary of State wrote to the CMA on 19 July 2021, requesting that it provide advice by early 2022.
- The CMA launched a call for inputs (CFI) to help inform its advice to BEIS on 29 September 2021.
- You can read the CMA’s advice in full here.
- The information issued by the CMA should not be viewed as a substitute for legal advice or relied upon as a complete statement of the law.
- To get in touch with the Sustainability Taskforce, please email sustainabilitytaskforce@cma.gov.uk.
- For media queries, please contact the press office via press@cma.gov.uk or on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-publishes-environmental-sustainability-advice-to-government
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA investigates Google and Meta over ad tech concerns11/03/2022 15:25:00
The CMA is taking a closer look at Google and Meta’s conduct over concerns that they hampered competition in markets for online display advertising services.
Action needed on “dysfunctional” children’s social care market10/03/2022 12:20:00
UK has “sleepwalked” into a system in which children are failing to get suitable placements in foster care and children’s homes, finds new report published today.
CMA unlocks electric vehicle charging competition for motorway drivers08/03/2022 13:20:00
The CMA has secured commitments from Gridserve which will unlock competition and increase choice of electric vehicle chargepoints on motorways for drivers.
Tower site sale to address concerns in telecoms merger04/03/2022 12:20:00
Cellnex must sell over 1,000 telecoms tower sites to address competition concerns over its purchase of CK Hutchison’s UK towers.
Court finds that Teletext Holidays broke consumer law28/02/2022 12:20:00
The High Court has today found that Truly Travel and Alpha Holidays broke consumer law by failing to refund customers within the legally-required timeframe.
CVS takeover of The Vet raises competition concerns18/02/2022 13:20:00
CVS Group’s completed purchase of The Vet could now be referred for an in-depth investigation after finding that the deal raises competition concerns.
International agencies put supply chains on notice against collusion17/02/2022 13:20:00
A new working group of international competition authorities has put companies involved in global supply chains on notice not to collude.
Sports retailers fined almost £5m for breaching CMA order14/02/2022 13:15:00
JD Sports and Footasylum have been fined almost £5 million after breaching the rules around a merger blocked by the CMA.