Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA refers B2B used car auction merger for Phase 2 investigation
Constellation’s purchase of Aston Barclay will move to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation after the CMA identified potential competition concerns.
Constellation Developments Limited (Constellation), through its British Car Auctions (BCA) business, is the largest provider of business-to-business (B2B) used vehicle auction services in Great Britain (GB). ABVR Holdings Limited (Aston Barclay) is the third largest supplier in the same market.
BCA and Aston Barclay compete closely for similar customers across GB, both offering large-scale used vehicle auctions and having a broad geographic reach. Constellation’s acquisition of Aston Barclay significantly increases its already strong market position. Aside from one supplier, other competitors only exert a limited competitive constraint on BCA, given their smaller scale and more limited geographic coverage.
Having conducted a Phase 1 merger investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned the merger may reduce competition, potentially leading to higher prices and/or a reduction in choice for customers using used vehicle auction services, with a subsequent impact on the prices consumers pay for used vehicles. More information about the CMA’s concerns can be found in the decision summary.
Constellation did not offer any remedies, so the CMA has therefore referred this case to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry which will be led by an independent panel of experts.
Further information is available on the Constellation / ABVR case page.
Notes to Editors:
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-refers-b2b-used-car-auction-merger-for-phase-2-investigation
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA confirms Google has strategic market status in search services10/10/2025 12:20:00
Following extensive consultation, the CMA confirms proposed decision.
Provisional redeterminations on water price controls issued09/10/2025 11:10:00
An Independent Group of experts appointed by the CMA has released its provisional redeterminations on the price controls of the 5 water companies that disputed Ofwat’s determinations.
CMA fuel update: Prices at the pump remain high26/09/2025 12:20:00
Latest monitoring report from the CMA outlines developments in the road fuel market since its last update in June 2025.
CMA secures changes from Ticketmaster following Oasis tickets investigation25/09/2025 10:20:00
Fans will have accurate information about the benefits of different types of tickets and more information about pricing before and during sales.
CMA publishes final report on Spreadex / Sporting Index deal19/09/2025 14:20:00
Independent CMA panel found Spreadex’s purchase of Sporting Index would reduce specialist betting providers from 2 to 1.
Harnessing competition to drive investment11/09/2025 12:20:00
Speech given yesterday by Sarah Cardell, the CMA's Chief Executive, delivered at the BVCA Summit 2025.
Businesses handed £4.2 million in fines following freelancer pay investigation09/09/2025 12:20:00
Lessons from the Competition and Market Authority (CMA)’s investigation into sports broadcasting and production companies that colluded on rates of pay for freelance workers.
How does your bank rank? CMA releases satisfaction survey ratings15/08/2025 12:20:00
CMA publishes the latest set of banking scores, meaning consumers and businesses can more easily compare services and get the best possible bang for their buck.
North Sea catering merger set for in-depth investigation05/08/2025 12:20:00
Aramark is a US food services company which bought a 90% stake in Entier, a Scottish catering company based near Aberdeen, in January 2025. Entier had a turnover of approximately £83 million worldwide in 2024, with around £70 million from its operations in the UK.