CMA request for extension to 2024 Price Review redetermination timeline is agreed

The CMA has requested an extension of six months to the process that will see it redetermine the price reviews for five water companies.

The process normally takes six months; however, the CMA is permitted to request an extension of a further six months. In line with this provision, the CMA has made that request and Ofwat has agreed.

The CMA requested the extension given the nature and scale of the work involved in assessing the price controls for the five water companies and the associated procedural complexity. The CMA therefore now has until 17 March 2026 to complete its report on the references, although it may do sooner.

Five companies (Anglian Water, Northumbrian, South East Water, Southern and Wessex) had their cases formally referred to the CMA last month.

More information is available on a dedicated 2024 Price Review CMA appeals webpage.