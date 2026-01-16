CMA requires Aramark to sell Entier after finding competition concerns

Aramark’s purchase of Entier found to harm competition in the UK for offshore catering services.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided that Aramark must unwind its purchase of Entier, following an in-depth investigation which found that the deal harmed competition in the UK for offshore catering and facilities management services for infrastructure assets located in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Aramark, a global food and facilities management provider, acquired 90% of Entier, a leading British catering company based in Aberdeen, in January 2025. Both companies supply offshore catering and related services to oil and gas platforms and other infrastructure in the UKCS and the North Sea.

The CMA’s independent panel concluded that the deal combined two of three major suppliers in the UK.

Offshore infrastructure operators consider offshore catering critical to their operations and staff morale. This merger reduces the choice available to these customers.

Evidence from existing customers and other competitors showed that Aramark and Entier are considered very strong suppliers, with most customers expecting to invite both companies to tenders for upcoming contracts for the UKCS. The panel found that other competitors were unlikely to provide strong enough alternatives to the Aramark-Entier merged entity in the next two years.

As a result, the CMA determined that the merger would lead to a substantial lessening of competition, potentially leading to higher prices or reduced quality for customers for offshore catering services for the UKCS.

Aramark chose not to offer a remedy and withdrew an initial remedy proposal. The panel nevertheless considered a range of possible remedies, including partial divestments, but concluded that only the sale of Entier to an approved buyer would effectively address the competition concerns.

Richard Feasey, chair of the independent panel investigating the merger, said:

People working in the offshore oil and gas fields face incredibly difficult working conditions at sea, so keeping them fed and looked after is critical – that’s why effective competition for these catering services is so important. Our investigation found that this deal would leave customers of these services with very limited choice, making it harder for them to get the best value and quality. We assessed all the options available which could resolve our concerns and restore competition. We found the only effective way of achieving this was requiring Aramark to sell Entier.

The CMA now has 12 weeks to either accept Final Undertakings from Aramark, or to make a Final Order requiring Aramark to sell Entier to a suitable CMA-approved buyer.

More information can be found on the Aramark / Entier case page.

Notes to editors