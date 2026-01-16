Competition & Markets Authority
CMA requires Aramark to sell Entier after finding competition concerns
Aramark’s purchase of Entier found to harm competition in the UK for offshore catering services.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided that Aramark must unwind its purchase of Entier, following an in-depth investigation which found that the deal harmed competition in the UK for offshore catering and facilities management services for infrastructure assets located in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).
Aramark, a global food and facilities management provider, acquired 90% of Entier, a leading British catering company based in Aberdeen, in January 2025. Both companies supply offshore catering and related services to oil and gas platforms and other infrastructure in the UKCS and the North Sea.
The CMA’s independent panel concluded that the deal combined two of three major suppliers in the UK.
Offshore infrastructure operators consider offshore catering critical to their operations and staff morale. This merger reduces the choice available to these customers.
Evidence from existing customers and other competitors showed that Aramark and Entier are considered very strong suppliers, with most customers expecting to invite both companies to tenders for upcoming contracts for the UKCS. The panel found that other competitors were unlikely to provide strong enough alternatives to the Aramark-Entier merged entity in the next two years.
As a result, the CMA determined that the merger would lead to a substantial lessening of competition, potentially leading to higher prices or reduced quality for customers for offshore catering services for the UKCS.
Aramark chose not to offer a remedy and withdrew an initial remedy proposal. The panel nevertheless considered a range of possible remedies, including partial divestments, but concluded that only the sale of Entier to an approved buyer would effectively address the competition concerns.
Richard Feasey, chair of the independent panel investigating the merger, said:
People working in the offshore oil and gas fields face incredibly difficult working conditions at sea, so keeping them fed and looked after is critical – that’s why effective competition for these catering services is so important.
Our investigation found that this deal would leave customers of these services with very limited choice, making it harder for them to get the best value and quality. We assessed all the options available which could resolve our concerns and restore competition. We found the only effective way of achieving this was requiring Aramark to sell Entier.
The CMA now has 12 weeks to either accept Final Undertakings from Aramark, or to make a Final Order requiring Aramark to sell Entier to a suitable CMA-approved buyer.
More information can be found on the Aramark / Entier case page.
Notes to editors
- Following its in-depth investigation, the CMA concluded that the merger has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition in the market in the UK for the supply of offshore catering and ancillary facilities management services to customers for offshore infrastructure assets in the UKCS. The CMA did not find a substantial lessening of competition in the market for the supply of offshore catering and ancillary facilities management services to customers for marine assets in the North Sea (including the UKCS).
- During the investigation, after the CMA had issued its interim report (24 October 2025), Aramark submitted a remedy proposal to address the CMA’s provisional competition concerns set out in the interim report. The CMA consulted publicly on 11 November 2025 on a range of possible remedies, including Aramark’s proposed remedy. Aramark subsequently withdrew its remedy proposal.
- The CMA’s decision in its final report (15 January 2026) is that Aramark must sell its shareholding in Entier Limited. This requirement does not apply in relation to Entier Australia Pty Ltd, which holds all the assets and employees used by Entier to serve its contracts in Australia.
- The UKCS is an area designated by law. It comprises the seabed and subsoil beyond the UK’s territorial sea over which the UK exercises sovereign rights to explore and exploit natural resources. It is bordered by the seas of several countries, including Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The UKCS includes parts of the North Sea, but also parts of the North Atlantic, Irish Sea and the English Channel.
