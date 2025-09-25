CMA secures changes from Ticketmaster following Oasis tickets investigation

Fans will have accurate information about the benefits of different types of tickets and more information about pricing before and during sales.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured formal commitments from Ticketmaster, known as undertakings, to make sure fans have the information they need when they spend their hard-earned cash to see the artists they love. Ticketmaster will make it clear to fans what they will get for their money and give more information about different ticket prices.

Following widespread concerns about the Oasis sale, the CMA launched an investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets. It identified concerns in 2 areas:

Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in lengthy queues that standing tickets were being sold at 2 different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.

Ticketmaster sold some ‘platinum’ tickets at almost 2.5 times the price of ‘standard’ tickets – without sufficient explanation that these offered no additional benefits over some ‘standard’ tickets in the same areas of the venue.

In response, the CMA has secured undertakings to ensure fans buying tickets are treated fairly. These undertakings require Ticketmaster to:

tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used (as it was for Oasis standing tickets). This means fans will know beforehand if there are multiple prices for the same type of ticket, and that more expensive ones will be released once the cheapest sell out.

provide more information about ticket prices during online queues, helping fans anticipate how much they might have to pay. This includes setting out the range of prices available for the event when people join the queue and updating fans swiftly when the cheaper tickets sell out. Additional information to help fans make the best decisions for them will also be given about the prices of tickets sold using tiered pricing.

not use any misleading ticket labels. Ticketmaster will ensure that tickets are described accurately and do not give the impression that one ticket is better than another when that is not the case.

provide regular reports to the CMA. Ticketmaster will regularly report how it has implemented the undertakings over the next 2 years to ensure robust compliance. Failure to take forward these measures could result in enforcement action.

These measures send a clear message to all ticketing websites that fans must have access to clear and timely pricing information with accurate ticket descriptions, especially where there are different pricing models and queues in play. The CMA recognises the importance of live events for fans and will continue to monitor practices building on previous work in this area.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, said:

Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve to see clear, accurate information, upfront. We can’t ensure every fan gets a ticket for events as popular as the Oasis tour, but we can help ensure that next time an event like this comes along, fans have the information they need, when they need it. The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money. If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action.

These undertakings have been provided to the CMA voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability. Ticketmaster has stopped using ‘platinum’ labels in the UK, separate to providing undertakings.

While many fans were under the impression that Ticketmaster used an algorithmic pricing model during the Oasis sale – with ticket prices adjusted in real time according to changing conditions like high demand – also known as ‘dynamic pricing’, the CMA has not found evidence that this was the case.

Under the new consumer regime that came into force in April 2025, the CMA will be able to fine companies up to 10% of their turnover if they break consumer law. The regime does not apply retrospectively.

The CMA cannot advise on individual complaints – anyone seeking advice or support should contact the relevant consumer advice organisation in their area.

For more information visit the Ticketmaster investigation case page.

Summary of changes

With more and more artists announcing big tours, it’s important that fans are aware of what they can expect going forward. The table below sets out the CMA’s concerns about the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster and what is changing.

