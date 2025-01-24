Competition & Markets Authority
CMA secures important changes from Google to tackle fake reviews
Google has agreed to make significant changes to its processes for tackling fake reviews – meaning people can have more trust in the reviews they see.
- The undertakings signed by Google require the firm to sanction UK businesses that have boosted their star ratings with fake reviews – as well as sanctioning people who have written fake reviews for UK businesses
- Google has committed to put ‘warning’ alerts on the profiles of UK businesses that use fake reviews to boost their star ratings
- CMA CEO: “Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage”
The undertakings offered by Google – one of the most used review platforms in the world – commit the company to have in place enhanced processes to tackle fake reviews written about businesses and services. Google has also agreed to enforce sanctions to deter businesses that try to benefit from fake reviews and sanction those that write fake or misleading reviews.
The agreement comes after the CMA launched an investigation into Google over concerns it may have been breaching consumer law by failing to take sufficient action to protect people from fake reviews – including not doing enough to detect and remove fake reviews, act on suspicious patterns of behaviour, or properly sanction reviewers and businesses who take part in fake review activity.
Online reviews can have a huge impact on consumer spending. The CMA estimated that as much as £23 billion of UK consumer spending is potentially influenced by online reviews annually, and research has shown that 89% of consumers use online customer reviews when researching a product or service.
The CMA welcomes the constructive solutions-focused approach that Google has taken towards developing these undertakings and its commitment to implement the changes swiftly.
Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:
When it comes to tackling fake reviews, Google is leading the way. Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage.
The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices. They also help to create a level-playing field for fair dealing firms.
This is a matter of fairness – for both business and consumers – and we encourage the entire sector to take note.
Any business that publishes reviews should consider the undertakings issued today – as well as the CMA’s draft guidance – and whether their own practices require changes. Failure to do so could result in a CMA investigation and, in future, a possible fine.
To address the CMA’s concerns, Google’s undertakings include:
- An enhanced approach to tackling fake reviews: Google has committed to rigorous steps to detect and remove fake reviews – enabling it to rapidly identify and investigate businesses and reviewers that profit from fake reviews.
- Consequences for rogue reviewers around the world: Individuals who repeatedly post fake or misleading reviews for UK businesses (positive or negative) will have their reviews deleted and will be banned from posting new reviews – regardless of their location.
- Consequences for UK businesses: The undertakings mean that businesses found to be boosting their star ratings via fake reviews will have prominent ‘warning’ alerts added to their Google profiles to flag to consumers that suspicious activity has been detected. This will be visible on businesses’ Google profiles, where their overall review scores are shown. Businesses will also have their review function deactivated, meaning they cannot receive any new reviews. Those firms that repeatedly engage in fake review activity will have all their reviews deleted for 6 months or more.
- Easier reporting: The undertakings commit Google to put in place a robust reporting function that allows consumers to easily and quickly report concerning reviews. This includes the ability to report ‘incentives’ – i.e. a payment or reward in exchange for a positive review – which will apply regardless of whether the incentive is offered in person or online.
To ensure Google is complying with the undertakings it has signed, the firm will report to the CMA over a 3-year period.
Last year, parliament passed legislation to give the CMA stronger consumer powers. When this comes into force (expected in April 2025), the CMA will be able to decide independently when consumer law has been broken, without taking a case to court. The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 will empower the CMA to fine firms that break the law up to 10% of their global turnover.
The CMA also worked with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to ensure that posting or commissioning a fake review is explicitly banned. The same applies to businesses that fail to take effective steps to prevent the publication of fake reviews and hidden advertising, and remove them.
As part of the CMA’s work to tackle fake reviews, it has created draft guidance to help businesses ensure they are in line with consumer law. The consultation period on this guidance concluded on 22 January 2025, and the final version is set to be published later this year. It forms part of the CMA’s work to promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals online.
The CMA’s investigation into Amazon is ongoing and an update will be made in due course.
More information on this case can be found on the Online Reviews case page.
Statistics
- There are millions of UK businesses on Google Maps, and tens of millions of published reviews on UK businesses (source: Google)
- 89% of consumers use online customer reviews when researching a product or service (source: Which?)
- As much as £23 billion of UK consumer spending is potentially influenced by online reviews annually (source: CMA)
Notes to Editors
- The undertakings relate to the reviews and star ratings for businesses and services visible when searching on Google or on Google maps. They do not relate to, for example, product reviews.
- The specific business sanctions Google has agreed to enforce, as outlined in the undertakings, are fixed for 3 years. After this period, Google will be able to modify the sanctions to ensure they remain effective following, for example, sector shifts or digital innovations. They must, however, remain escalatory – increasing in severity based on the nature and frequency of the behaviour.
- As stated in the undertakings, Google plans to expand its sanctions programme to additional non-UK businesses, including EU businesses, by the end of 2025.
- As part of the CMA’s Online reviews and endorsements findings report, it estimated that £23 billion a year of UK consumer spending is potentially influenced by online reviews across the 6 broad sectors looked into.
