CMA secures improvements in ways Amazon and Meta treat competitors, benefitting customers

The CMA has secured commitments from 2 of the largest digital players, Amazon and Meta, in 2 separate cases, benefitting sellers and customers by ensuring fair competition on their retail platforms.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted sets of commitments from 2 major tech corporations - Amazon and Meta - as a result of separate investigations. These will help protect fair competition on each of their retail platforms – Amazon Marketplace and Facebook Marketplace.

Amazon Marketplace

Commitments secured by the CMA from Amazon will help ensure that third-party Marketplace sellers can compete on a level-playing field and that UK customers get access to the best deals.

Most sales on Amazon – everything from saucepans to cosmetics – take place through the ‘Buy Box’. By giving independent sellers that use the Marketplace a fair chance of their offers being featured in the ‘Buy Box’, the commitments will help ensure that customers do not miss out on attractive product offers.

In addition, Amazon will be prevented from using Marketplace data it obtains from third-party sellers to give itself an unfair competitive advantage and will allow sellers to negotiate their own delivery rates directly with independent providers of Prime delivery services. Compliance with these commitments will be monitored by an independent trustee that will be approved by the CMA.

The CMA launched an investigation in July 2022 into concerns that Amazon was abusing its position as the UK’s leading online retail platform. This included concerns that Amazon was giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business over competing sellers that use Amazon Marketplace, and to sellers that use Amazon’s own warehousing and delivery services rather than rival logistics businesses. In July 2023, the CMA launched a consultation on the commitments offered by Amazon during its investigation.

More information can be found on the CMA’s Amazon Marketplace case page.

Facebook Marketplace

Meta has also signed commitments, which will prevent the firm from exploiting its advertising customers’ data, meaning businesses, and ultimately consumers, are protected. Without these measures in place, Meta risks having an unfair competitive advantage that could distort competition.

Going forward, competitors of Facebook Marketplace that advertise on Meta platforms can ‘opt out’ of their data being used to improve Facebook Marketplace.

As well as giving competitors more autonomy over their ad data, Meta has also pledged to limit how it uses ad data when developing its products. As a result, Meta cannot exploit advertising customers’ data to give itself an unfair advantage when competing with products or services sold by those advertising customers.

For more information, see the CMA’s news story: CMA protects competition by curbing Meta’s use of ad customers’ data.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

We welcome the constructive resolution of our concerns in a way that benefits people and businesses and expect to see more of this kind of resolution once the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill comes into force.

Ann Pope, Senior Director for Antitrust Enforcement at the CMA, said:

We have accepted Amazon’s commitments as they help thousands of independent UK sellers to compete on a level playing field against Amazon’s own retail arm. This should also mean customers get access to the best product offers. The commitments secured from Meta mean the firm cannot exploit advertising customers’ data to give itself an unfair advantage – and as such distort competition. Having assessed the commitments and the feedback received, including from sellers, advertisers and customers, we believe both sets of commitments address the specific competition concerns we had here in the UK.

